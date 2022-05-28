 Skip to content

Hex of Steel update for 28 May 2022

6.3.1

ADDITIONS
  • New edge-to-edge movement mechanic. This opens up the possibility for a ... WORLD MAP!!!! Which I started making already, the amount of tiles is a staggering 160.600 for a size of 550x292.
  • Possibility to edit the HQ points directly from the map editor, so if you want to give some HQ points to a certain country when starting a scenario, this is now possible.
REMOVED
  • Amount of players dropdown in the map editor. Was useless and created issues when adding more players than the dropdown had possibilities. Was rendered useless a while ago since I added a "Add player" button.

Several minor fixes that I actually attributed to the 6.3.0 changelog.

Cheers!

