Nemithia - Tale of the Legendary Saviors update for 28 May 2022

28th May 2022 Update

28th May 2022 · Build 8828294

Bugs fixed

  • New Game

    • Fixed bug where New Game lead to a blank screen

  • Crops fail to collect

    • Crops sometimes failed to collect

  • New Game not working after loading save

    • Fixed a bug where New Game was not working after a save had been loaded and the player had gone back to the TitleScreen

Features implemented

  • Item Rework

    • Reworked item prices and shops

  • Crafting System

    • Added a crafting system to use items found in dungeons or improve equipments

  • New interior design

    • Added a new interior design tileset

