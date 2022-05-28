28th May 2022 Update

Bugs fixed
-
New Game
- Fixed bug where New Game lead to a blank screen
-
Crops fail to collect
- Crops sometimes failed to collect
-
New Game not working after loading save
- Fixed a bug where New Game was not working after a save had been loaded and the player had gone back to the TitleScreen
Features implemented
-
Item Rework
- Reworked item prices and shops
-
Crafting System
- Added a crafting system to use items found in dungeons or improve equipments
-
New interior design
- Added a new interior design tileset
Changed files in this update