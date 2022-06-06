 Skip to content

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 6 June 2022

Update 06-06-2022

Update 06-06-2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • You asked and we delivered! Brawler voiceovers are here! |Enjoy the quips and grunts of your favorite brawlers as you play!
  • Get ready for chaos as ITEMS crash into Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl!. Turn the tide of the battle as you grab, hit and throw all new items that appear around the stage!

Balance

  • Universal

    • Default stock count increased from 3 to 4
    • Airdashing now has a 2 frame warmup before a character starts traveling. This warmup is skipped when making contact with the ground
    • Player indicators will be hidden if a character is performing an action that makes them invisible
    • Attacking a blocking opponent no longer incurs self-hitlag

  • Stages

    • Universal
    • Made all damaging hitboxes transient
    • Harmonic Convergence
    • Upper section of the stage is now perfectly flat
    • Rooftop Rumble
    • Removed corner slants
    • Irken Armada Invasion
    • Lowered ceiling by 3 units
    • Tremorton Joyride
    • Made it easier to scale up the underside of the stage without colliding with a ceiling
    • Overhauled the collision system of the moving platform, removing several bugs associated with the old implementation

  • Sandy

    • Light Mid 1

      • Changed so the second hit is now manually activated, the first hit can now be used in isolation
      • Single-hit frame length decreased (20f → 17f)
      • Damage increased (3 → 4)
      • Launch angle increased (15° → 36°)
      • Knockback increased (10 → 25)
      • Stun decreased (30 → 18)
      • Blockstun decreased (10 → 7)
      • Blockpush decreased (1 → 0.5)
      • Blocklag decreased (3 → 2)
      • Hitlag decreased (5 → 4)
      • Self-hitlag decreased (5 → 4)

    • Light Mid 2

      • Damage increased (4 → 5)
      • Launch angle increased (15° → 27°)
      • Knockback decreased (80 → 50)
      • Knockback gain decreased (112.5 → 95)
      • Stun decreased (30 → 29)
      • Stungain increased (0 → 11)

    • Special Mid

      • Fixed bug where lasso followups couldn't be buffered
      • Once per airtime, a lasso hooking in the air will give Sandy a small vertical hop for easier followups

  • Shredder

    • Aerial Light Mid 1

      • DI angle increased (0° → 16°)
      • Launch angle changed (372° → 371°) Translation: Now matches initial hit properties of other multi-hit attacks

  • Danny Phantom

    • Getup attack

      • Hitboxes rearranged to appear on Danny’s feet
      • Animation timing readjusted to ensure larger coverage of leg sweep

  • Lucy Loud

    • General

      • Vampire mode’s jump height decreased
      • Ghost mode’s jump height increased

  • Nigel Thornberry

    • Aerial Light Mid 1

      • Damage decreased (2 → 1)
      • Knockback increased (5 → 8)
      • Stun decreased (10 → 8)
      • Hitlag decreased (2 → 0)
      • Self-hitlag increased (0 → 2)

  • Garfield

    • Aerial Light Down 1

      • DI angle increased (0° → 16°)

  • Jenny

    • Aerial Light Up

      • Umbrella can now be held and retracted with the second stick
      • Aerial Light Down
      • DI angle increased (0° → 16°)
