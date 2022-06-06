Update 06-06-2022

General
- You asked and we delivered! Brawler voiceovers are here! |Enjoy the quips and grunts of your favorite brawlers as you play!
- Get ready for chaos as ITEMS crash into Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl!. Turn the tide of the battle as you grab, hit and throw all new items that appear around the stage!
Balance
Universal
- Default stock count increased from 3 to 4
- Airdashing now has a 2 frame warmup before a character starts traveling. This warmup is skipped when making contact with the ground
- Player indicators will be hidden if a character is performing an action that makes them invisible
- Attacking a blocking opponent no longer incurs self-hitlag
Stages
- Universal
- Made all damaging hitboxes transient
- Harmonic Convergence
- Upper section of the stage is now perfectly flat
- Rooftop Rumble
- Removed corner slants
- Irken Armada Invasion
- Lowered ceiling by 3 units
- Tremorton Joyride
- Made it easier to scale up the underside of the stage without colliding with a ceiling
- Overhauled the collision system of the moving platform, removing several bugs associated with the old implementation
Sandy
Light Mid 1
- Changed so the second hit is now manually activated, the first hit can now be used in isolation
- Single-hit frame length decreased (20f → 17f)
- Damage increased (3 → 4)
- Launch angle increased (15° → 36°)
- Knockback increased (10 → 25)
- Stun decreased (30 → 18)
- Blockstun decreased (10 → 7)
- Blockpush decreased (1 → 0.5)
- Blocklag decreased (3 → 2)
- Hitlag decreased (5 → 4)
- Self-hitlag decreased (5 → 4)
Light Mid 2
- Damage increased (4 → 5)
- Launch angle increased (15° → 27°)
- Knockback decreased (80 → 50)
- Knockback gain decreased (112.5 → 95)
- Stun decreased (30 → 29)
- Stungain increased (0 → 11)
Special Mid
- Fixed bug where lasso followups couldn't be buffered
- Once per airtime, a lasso hooking in the air will give Sandy a small vertical hop for easier followups
Shredder
-
Aerial Light Mid 1
- DI angle increased (0° → 16°)
- Launch angle changed (372° → 371°) Translation: Now matches initial hit properties of other multi-hit attacks
-
Danny Phantom
-
Getup attack
- Hitboxes rearranged to appear on Danny’s feet
- Animation timing readjusted to ensure larger coverage of leg sweep
Lucy Loud
-
General
- Vampire mode’s jump height decreased
- Ghost mode’s jump height increased
-
Nigel Thornberry
-
Aerial Light Mid 1
- Damage decreased (2 → 1)
- Knockback increased (5 → 8)
- Stun decreased (10 → 8)
- Hitlag decreased (2 → 0)
- Self-hitlag increased (0 → 2)
Garfield
-
Aerial Light Down 1
- DI angle increased (0° → 16°)
-
Jenny
-
Aerial Light Up
- Umbrella can now be held and retracted with the second stick
- Aerial Light Down
- DI angle increased (0° → 16°)
-
