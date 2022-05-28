SPIRIT HUNTERS: INFINITE HORDE - Patch 1

- Cleave base knockback slightly increased
- Magic mine starting cooldown reduced (faster)
- Magic Mine starting number increased by 1
- Magic Mine starting size slightly reduced
- Magic Mine explosion sound reduced
- Spear slight starting cooldown reduced (faster)
- Grand Hex massive CDR buff
- Grand Hex sound reduced
- Tornado visual opacity reduced to avoid hiding the player and enemies
- Tornado damage reduced
- Tornado damage upgrade banner replace with knockback
- Tornado SFX added.
- Shuriken SFX replaced
- Reduced Reaper killgate on Cleave node from 2000 to 800
- Increased Crys Divinity web cost and shop cost (double crystals OP)
- Added missing monster: Sand Slimes to Spine Dunes Hard mode
- Added missing monster: Screebler Bombers to Spine Dunes Hard mode
- Reworked GrandHex so CDR is not blocked waiting for last one to finish firing off.
- If you died and were pushed into a shop from the horde at a particular point it could cause a crash. Now dead hunters cannot enter shops.
- Character and ability select is now remembered.
- Currency tweaks on some dweb nodes.
- Lots of buttons, death noises, and End result screen audio stuff is now properly linked with the volume sliders in options.
- Spears texture tweak - some people with certain older graphics (2010 and less) cards reporting spears crashes the game. This may or may not fix that issue, seems to be an issue with cards that say "Direct X 11" but actually support 10_1 feature set.
- Pet Beacon had the wrong sprite assigned for the end result screen. You can now behold its glory in the end result screen.
- Level > 99 should no longer wrap weirdly in end result screen.
- Increased the pool of tornados as the massive numbers people were spawning were despawning existing ones.
- Sometimes Pet Scoop had a 25% chance to dig up nothing. Now he always finds something when it does a Scoop scoop.
- When you died, and health was coming towards you (triggered for collection) once collected you would still remain dead (Phew no zombies) but your health bar would increase. You can no longer get health when you're dead.
- Fixed 72 spelling mistakes! We can't spell, thanks for spoting them. ;)
- Start Screen quit button now animates...wooo.
- Credits screen has a back button..woooo..
- Purchases in shops make a sound...jingle jangle
- Moon Mummy hidden in more places… you are welcome.
- A number of internal changes to support an upcoming ability and hero....<Dramatic gasp>
