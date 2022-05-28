- Potentially fixed audio issues not being correct to what you set them too
- Potentially fixed a bug where stats/mmr weren't being recorded at the end of a match (if you still get this bug, please let me know through a support ticket on the Discord)
- Fixed a bug where the 'Copy SteamID' button on the scoreboard would not copy correctly
- Added a check when buying items from the store to make sure you are on the latest patch
- Reduced Arrow Pack spawner volume from 0.8 > 0.6
- Fixed a bug where you would get 'All party members must be in the menu to queue' when queing after finishing a match
- Server backend improvements for better debugging
Project Sparrow update for 28 May 2022
patch 0.2.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
