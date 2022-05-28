 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Sparrow update for 28 May 2022

patch 0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8828158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potentially fixed audio issues not being correct to what you set them too
  • Potentially fixed a bug where stats/mmr weren't being recorded at the end of a match (if you still get this bug, please let me know through a support ticket on the Discord)
  • Fixed a bug where the 'Copy SteamID' button on the scoreboard would not copy correctly
  • Added a check when buying items from the store to make sure you are on the latest patch
  • Reduced Arrow Pack spawner volume from 0.8 > 0.6
  • Fixed a bug where you would get 'All party members must be in the menu to queue' when queing after finishing a match
  • Server backend improvements for better debugging
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link