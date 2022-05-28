 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Map Studio update for 28 May 2022

Patch Notes 220528

Share · View all patches · Build 8828090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Memorial Day weekend everyone (also happy birthday to me!). Since the Layers update went live, I have been testing layer features and fixing bugs. 🐜

Updates
  • Added a key combo where scrolling while holding Ctrl and Alt will cycle through each component on a selected block.
  • Toned down the layer highlight and increased the delay between hovering over a layer and the highlight appearing.
  • A block's tile is now highlighted when the block is selected.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where hitting enter while editing a text input field would not trigger any event associated with the enter key for that input field.
  • Fixed a color issue on the Sazi Desks.
  • Fixed a positional issue on the Sazi Baskets.
  • Fixed a visual issue with the sconce flame effect.
  • Fixed a visual bug where objects would override visibility on initialization, making the animation of certain sub-objects not control object visibility.
  • Fixed a bug with liquid mesh generation where the sides of a liquid block would be generated if a neighbor existed at the same elevation.
  • Fixed a bug with calculating the center of liquid mesh render bounds.
  • Fixed a performance bug where units would constantly be checking if their renderers should be visible.
  • Fixed a visual bug where the camera would not render objects on certain render layers.
  • Fixed a bug with the yaw light rotation slider where the rotation angle was constrained to only 180 degrees.
  • Fixed a bug with quick-wall generation where dragging from inside of an existing room to the edge of the wall and at the same depth would sometimes place a corner at an incorrect position on the wall.
  • Fixed a visual bug where the camera would not render blaster shapes.
  • Fixed a bug with the Key and Potion props where its position scaled as well when it scaled.
  • Fixed an input bug where holding shift while attempting to replace an object (e.g. holding shift + ctrl + alt and scrolling to rotate) would not display the painted element on the brush position.
  • Fixed an input bug where objects would interfere with layer plane selection.
  • Fixed an input bug where rotating about the center of the screen would always attempt to center on a block, even if the center was fractionally offset.
  • Fixed a bug with a rune prop missing from the library.
  • Fixed a bug with the quick wall window where selecting a tile override would not update the procedurally generate room's floor tile.
  • Fixed a bug where the quick wall customized options would not display style selection arrows.

Enjoy!
-Bradley

Changed files in this update

Depot 1189191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1189192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link