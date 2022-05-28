Patch Notes 220528

Happy Memorial Day weekend everyone (also happy birthday to me!). Since the Layers update went live, I have been testing layer features and fixing bugs. 🐜
Updates
- Added a key combo where scrolling while holding Ctrl and Alt will cycle through each component on a selected block.
- Toned down the layer highlight and increased the delay between hovering over a layer and the highlight appearing.
- A block's tile is now highlighted when the block is selected.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where hitting enter while editing a text input field would not trigger any event associated with the enter key for that input field.
- Fixed a color issue on the Sazi Desks.
- Fixed a positional issue on the Sazi Baskets.
- Fixed a visual issue with the sconce flame effect.
- Fixed a visual bug where objects would override visibility on initialization, making the animation of certain sub-objects not control object visibility.
- Fixed a bug with liquid mesh generation where the sides of a liquid block would be generated if a neighbor existed at the same elevation.
- Fixed a bug with calculating the center of liquid mesh render bounds.
- Fixed a performance bug where units would constantly be checking if their renderers should be visible.
- Fixed a visual bug where the camera would not render objects on certain render layers.
- Fixed a bug with the yaw light rotation slider where the rotation angle was constrained to only 180 degrees.
- Fixed a bug with quick-wall generation where dragging from inside of an existing room to the edge of the wall and at the same depth would sometimes place a corner at an incorrect position on the wall.
- Fixed a visual bug where the camera would not render blaster shapes.
- Fixed a bug with the Key and Potion props where its position scaled as well when it scaled.
- Fixed an input bug where holding shift while attempting to replace an object (e.g. holding shift + ctrl + alt and scrolling to rotate) would not display the painted element on the brush position.
- Fixed an input bug where objects would interfere with layer plane selection.
- Fixed an input bug where rotating about the center of the screen would always attempt to center on a block, even if the center was fractionally offset.
- Fixed a bug with a rune prop missing from the library.
- Fixed a bug with the quick wall window where selecting a tile override would not update the procedurally generate room's floor tile.
- Fixed a bug where the quick wall customized options would not display style selection arrows.
Enjoy!
-Bradley
