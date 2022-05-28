Kinky Fight Club update 1.2.2 and feedback request!

Hey friends, it’s been a while, but I finally managed to get the time to return to Kinky Fight club to fix the remaining bugs. There is no new content, just bug fixes.
But I wanna use this opportunity to ask you for feedback!
As I'm advancing with my current project Solas City Heroes, I will be starting to make the pre-production for Kinky Fight Club 2 around august, and I would love to have your feedback and ideas!
I wanna make Kinky Fight Club 2 much better than KYFC 1, so I made a google form with some simple multiple-choice questions. If you can go there and complete them I will be very happy. You don’t need to be logged, and no information is stored, it is completely anonymous.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ePfZLw8BrR2zMPo2n_wUv33IjzY5l4vuoFhvDmIIoWs
I'm also working to bring emoticons, background and trading cards to Kinky Fight Club, but it is taking a while to get them approved. I wanted to have them for today but it didn’t happen, nonetheless, you will see them soon!
And that’s all I have for today, friends!
Have a great day and enjoy this little update!
Cheers!
Ps: If you have 2 mins, please go and vote in the form, it will help me know what players actually want!
Changelog Kinky FIght Club 1.2.2
- Fixed the color of the dick in the local custom characters.
- Fixed an issue with the opponent replaying the cum sound when entering Keep going mode.
- Fixed an issue with the sounds of cum not playing as they should sometimes in Keep going (same move or endless)
- Fixed an issue that caused the player's face to reset sometimes in Keep going mode.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Dirty talk to not work on Backhug positions.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Custom dirty talk to not load the Win and Lose dialogues.
- Fixed an issue with the Soul of a Dom passive not being triggered. (It actually got triggered, but it didn't trigger the heal, lol)
- Fixed an issue with the Soul of a Sub passive not being triggered. (same as above)
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Extra 2 in some characters to not display properly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause bald characters to not load properly.
- Fixed an issue that caused asstease to not work properly.
- Fixed an issue with custom characters and boundplay.
