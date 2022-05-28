Kinky Fight Club update 1.2.2 and feedback request!

Hey friends, it’s been a while, but I finally managed to get the time to return to Kinky Fight club to fix the remaining bugs. There is no new content, just bug fixes.

But I wanna use this opportunity to ask you for feedback!

As I'm advancing with my current project Solas City Heroes, I will be starting to make the pre-production for Kinky Fight Club 2 around august, and I would love to have your feedback and ideas!

I wanna make Kinky Fight Club 2 much better than KYFC 1, so I made a google form with some simple multiple-choice questions. If you can go there and complete them I will be very happy. You don’t need to be logged, and no information is stored, it is completely anonymous.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ePfZLw8BrR2zMPo2n_wUv33IjzY5l4vuoFhvDmIIoWs

I'm also working to bring emoticons, background and trading cards to Kinky Fight Club, but it is taking a while to get them approved. I wanted to have them for today but it didn’t happen, nonetheless, you will see them soon!

And that’s all I have for today, friends!

Have a great day and enjoy this little update!

Cheers!

Ps: If you have 2 mins, please go and vote in the form, it will help me know what players actually want!

Changelog Kinky FIght Club 1.2.2