Turn the Line! (Ver 1.1.0) Patch Notes

**
🐰Key Binding System has been added.
**
- Single mode, 1P, 2P keyboard settings are now available.
- Keyboard customization is possible in the key tab - option in the lobby window.
- Single mode, keyboard split left, keyboard split right key setting is possible.
**
🐰Tutorial has been enhanced.
**
- During the tutorial, step-by-step buttons are now displayed.
- The orange box indicating each step has been modified to make it more visible.
- Fixed typos in the tutorial when playing single player.
- The icon representing the bake has been modified to be a flame icon.
- When an automatic machine first appears, an icon has been added to indicate what kind of machine it is.
- When the conveyor belt is full and stopped, a notification pop-up has been added to inform you of the situation.
**
🐰Other fixes
**
- Key helpers on the tutorial and pause now show only the connected control keys.
- When a gamepad was connected, the keyboard UI operation was impossible has been fixed,
- English is default language now on. (Other language will be added soon.)
**
🐰Bugs fixed
**
- The problem of flickering when oil appears in Chapter 3 has been fixed.
- The problem in which the oil disappears as the cleaning bunny bot passes by did not appear has been fixed.
- When an object is thrown near a tile,
Fixed an issue where objects would sometimes climb on tiles instead of flying away.
- Fixed an issue where part of the background was cut off on Ultra Wide (21:9) monitors.
**
🐰known bugs
**
- Problems where some achievements are not counted
- We will improve content slowly, putting content update first.
- After the game ends, the shortest time is not updated
Changed files in this update