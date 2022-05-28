 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TurnTheLine update for 28 May 2022

Turn the Line! (Ver 1.1.0) Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8828063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

🐰Key Binding System has been added.

**

  • Single mode, 1P, 2P keyboard settings are now available.
  • Keyboard customization is possible in the key tab - option in the lobby window.
  • Single mode, keyboard split left, keyboard split right key setting is possible.

**

🐰Tutorial has been enhanced.

**

  • During the tutorial, step-by-step buttons are now displayed.
  • The orange box indicating each step has been modified to make it more visible.
  • Fixed typos in the tutorial when playing single player.

  • The icon representing the bake has been modified to be a flame icon.
  • When an automatic machine first appears, an icon has been added to indicate what kind of machine it is.

  • When the conveyor belt is full and stopped, a notification pop-up has been added to inform you of the situation.

**

🐰Other fixes

**

  • Key helpers on the tutorial and pause now show only the connected control keys.
  • When a gamepad was connected, the keyboard UI operation was impossible has been fixed,
  • English is default language now on. (Other language will be added soon.)

**

🐰Bugs fixed

**

  • The problem of flickering when oil appears in Chapter 3 has been fixed.
  • The problem in which the oil disappears as the cleaning bunny bot passes by did not appear has been fixed.
  • When an object is thrown near a tile,
    Fixed an issue where objects would sometimes climb on tiles instead of flying away.
  • Fixed an issue where part of the background was cut off on Ultra Wide (21:9) monitors.

**

🐰known bugs

**

  • Problems where some achievements are not counted
  • We will improve content slowly, putting content update first.
  • After the game ends, the shortest time is not updated
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link