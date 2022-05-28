 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slimy Sextet update for 28 May 2022

Prerelease 0.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8827944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a progress update for those of you who got early access to the game.

  • Voice Acting lines for Yumi, Mary, Adalyn, Celeste, and Fem-slime have been added.
  • character sprites are now tinted when the cave background is shown to match the tone/lighting of the location.
  • UI has been modified, adding number values for settings bars, updating Moruno Creative's logo, and rewording some text.
  • The main menu now uses a static image instead of an animation on Android devices, to prevent crashing issues for some users.
  • addressed minor issues on Steam Deck after acquiring one for testing. In my experience, the game works very well on it, and I predict Valve will classify it as "Verified" after their own tests.
  • various back-end fixes to prepare for future updates.

My priorities for future updates:

  • add voice acting lines for Flare, Quinn, and Male-slime, fix any audio balancing issues that arise.
  • add sound effects and vocal-noise loops between sex-scene dialogue lines.
  • add more tracks to the game's soundtrack, reorganize which music plays for each in-game scene.
  • make characters move around, change facial expressions, and generally emote instead of just standing still.
  • organize translations into languages beyond English

Changed files in this update

Depot 1189071
  • Loading history…
Depot 1189072
  • Loading history…
Depot 1189073
  • Loading history…
Depot 1189074
  • Loading history…
Depot 1189075
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link