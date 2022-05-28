 Skip to content

Prison Life update for 28 May 2022

Update 0.9 - Mobile Playtest Coming, 23 Translations, Guide Popups

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

  • Playtest version will only be for android and soon I will do also an IOS release.
  • The game is ready but google play didn't review the game yet so once they review it, I will let you know on the discord and the community hub.

New

  • Mobile Playtest - Currently only for android.
  • Guide Popups - will pop while new players progress in the game - You can disable those in the settings.
  • Now translating to 23 languages!
  • When a player speaks there will be a microphone icon next to his name.
  • Mobile - Chat
  • Mobile - UI Push to talk button
  • Mobile - Option to open the pause menu by dedication UI button or pressing the back arrow on your phone.
  • Mobile - There is a dedicated UI button for running
  • If you are released from solitary 20 seconds before the day ends you will be teleported to your cell automatically to prevent guards from camping outside the solitary.
  • You can now bind to mouse keys.
  • The microphone indicator UI will only be displayed when your microphone gets input from you.
  • Added that when you get more buy/search points as a guard you will see +1 +2..
  • When a prisoner steps on a trap everyone will hear a click sound so the notification will be more noticeable.
  • If you are in solitary and a guard finds illegal items in your storage you will not become wanted.

Changed

  • Mobile - in the mobile version some of the settings will be different.
  • Now you can disable the ambient occlusion for extra performance.
  • Layout of some of the UI
  • Now there is a limit of 4 traps per guard.
  • The restricted area tag will be visible also to guards so they will know when they are in a restricted area.
  • Even if you lower the texture resolution, the UI elements quality will not change.

Fixed

  • If you pressed enter as a guard it opened the cameras/shop sometimes.
  • You could see the underground key in the crafting menu on the new map.
