Dirge update for 28 May 2022

v0.2.4 Cleanse the Blight Scourge

View all patches · Build 8827839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.2.4.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-205-4821

Additions

  • Added new task "Cleanse the Blight Scourge"
  • Twig Blights now have a proper ping indictator icon
  • Investigators now ragdoll on death, should prevent falling into walls.
  • Shooting a trap will cause it to fire.
  • Added wind effect and large cloth objects now sway in that wind.

Changes

  • Guns can no longer be used while swimming.
  • Vital changes don't begin until the match starts.
  • Battery counts for battery based achievements have been halved.
  • Torch dispenser no longer includes spent torches in it's count for spawning a new one.
  • Swimming now extinguishes your torch.
  • Reduced glossiness of character skin and clothes.
  • Armory inner doors no longer lock.
  • Vitals and Equipment HUD disappear if not in use after a few seconds.

Improvements

  • Ragdoll physics effects on all characters improved.
  • Collisions of animal corpses work better with investigator feet.
  • Randomized meshes should be consistent across server and clients.
  • Collisions, damage, and lighting of flares are massively improved.
  • Added additional visal effects and improvements to the lobby

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where spectators or spooktaters would not be shown correctly on the AliveDeadHUD
  • Vitals overages now display correctly for all pawns.
  • Fixed bug where the spirits help message could be shown if they were shot through a wall.
  • Fixed bug where shotgun label was incorrect in inventory.
  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck opening a crypt door.
  • Fixed bug where you could loot a gun when you wouldn't have been able to acquire it normally.
  • Deselecting a task specific monster causes the task selection to be re-randomized.
