v0.2.4 Cleanse the Blight Scourge

Version: 0.2.4.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-205-4821
Additions
- Added new task "Cleanse the Blight Scourge"
- Twig Blights now have a proper ping indictator icon
- Investigators now ragdoll on death, should prevent falling into walls.
- Shooting a trap will cause it to fire.
- Added wind effect and large cloth objects now sway in that wind.
Changes
- Guns can no longer be used while swimming.
- Vital changes don't begin until the match starts.
- Battery counts for battery based achievements have been halved.
- Torch dispenser no longer includes spent torches in it's count for spawning a new one.
- Swimming now extinguishes your torch.
- Reduced glossiness of character skin and clothes.
- Armory inner doors no longer lock.
- Vitals and Equipment HUD disappear if not in use after a few seconds.
Improvements
- Ragdoll physics effects on all characters improved.
- Collisions of animal corpses work better with investigator feet.
- Randomized meshes should be consistent across server and clients.
- Collisions, damage, and lighting of flares are massively improved.
- Added additional visal effects and improvements to the lobby
Fixes
- Fixed bug where spectators or spooktaters would not be shown correctly on the AliveDeadHUD
- Vitals overages now display correctly for all pawns.
- Fixed bug where the spirits help message could be shown if they were shot through a wall.
- Fixed bug where shotgun label was incorrect in inventory.
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck opening a crypt door.
- Fixed bug where you could loot a gun when you wouldn't have been able to acquire it normally.
- Deselecting a task specific monster causes the task selection to be re-randomized.
