- Fixed a bug where you could press ESC in the GameOver menu and all buttons would be blocked
- The Gatling Tower was buffed
- level 1 dmg from 21 to 23
- level 2 dmg from 110 to 120
- level 3 dmg from 315 to 380
- The upgrades for the Gatling Tower are now available earlier
- Upgrade 1 now 5
- Upgrade 2 now 10
- Upgrade 3 now 20
- Upgrade 4 now 25
- The prices of the small Mana Potition have been adjusted. The retail value is now higher than the purchase value
- 5 new items
- The Wooden Stick item now gives an additional 5 blue crystals at the start of a round
- Descriptions of some items adjusted
Reforged Tower Defense update for 28 May 2022
V2022.2.5.26i - Small Hotfix, Balance and some items
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update