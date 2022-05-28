 Skip to content

Reforged Tower Defense update for 28 May 2022

V2022.2.5.26i - Small Hotfix, Balance and some items

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where you could press ESC in the GameOver menu and all buttons would be blocked
  • The Gatling Tower was buffed
  • level 1 dmg from 21 to 23
  • level 2 dmg from 110 to 120
  • level 3 dmg from 315 to 380
  • The upgrades for the Gatling Tower are now available earlier
  • Upgrade 1 now 5
  • Upgrade 2 now 10
  • Upgrade 3 now 20
  • Upgrade 4 now 25
  • The prices of the small Mana Potition have been adjusted. The retail value is now higher than the purchase value
  • 5 new items
  • The Wooden Stick item now gives an additional 5 blue crystals at the start of a round
  • Descriptions of some items adjusted

