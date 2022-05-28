2022-5-28 version update

New content:
- Added 8 new maps
- Added 1 new hero
- Added 2 new spells
- Added 5 new cards
- Added correct collection progress
- Increased magic upper limit promotion function
- New big map added
- A number of new music effects have been added
- Card configuration system added
- The keyboard is added to control the movement of large map
Effect optimization:
- Optimized a number of attack effects
- Optimized the strike sense of some cards
Bug repair:
- Fixed the problem that some locations cannot be clicked
- Fix something else
Established the official QQ group: 392658344
Welcome to join us!
