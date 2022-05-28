 Skip to content

梦境魔法意志 测试版 update for 28 May 2022

2022-5-28 version update

Build 8827498

Patchnotes

New content:

  1. Added 8 new maps
  2. Added 1 new hero
  3. Added 2 new spells
  4. Added 5 new cards
  5. Added correct collection progress
  6. Increased magic upper limit promotion function
  7. New big map added
  8. A number of new music effects have been added
  9. Card configuration system added
  10. The keyboard is added to control the movement of large map

Effect optimization:

  1. Optimized a number of attack effects
  2. Optimized the strike sense of some cards

Bug repair:

  1. Fixed the problem that some locations cannot be clicked
  2. Fix something else

Established the official QQ group: 392658344
Welcome to join us!

