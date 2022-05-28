 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 28 May 2022

Version 0528.22 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8827439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Fixed an issue where certain values were displayed in more than one decimal place.
  • Fixed an issue with two highlights when using the pad.
  • Even when Feather Necklace activated, problems that cannot be cast skills if there are currently insufficient skill resources have been fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where the description of the Parrying buff was displayed as a localstring.
  • The issue that the effect of certain relics was triggered twice by the Parrying of Knight and Vampire has been fixed.
  • The problem of incorrectly applying the cost of upgrading the supplies has been fixed.
  • The use of Werewolf's Evasion Maneuver has corrected the problem that the effect of Feather Necklace and Blind Powder immediately disappears.
  • Physics collision issues in some areas have been fixed.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
  • Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
  • Enemies are created outside the map: Determining the cause
