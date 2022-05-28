Version 0528.22 Update

<UPDATE>
- Fixed an issue where certain values were displayed in more than one decimal place.
- Fixed an issue with two highlights when using the pad.
- Even when Feather Necklace activated, problems that cannot be cast skills if there are currently insufficient skill resources have been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the description of the Parrying buff was displayed as a localstring.
- The issue that the effect of certain relics was triggered twice by the Parrying of Knight and Vampire has been fixed.
- The problem of incorrectly applying the cost of upgrading the supplies has been fixed.
- The use of Werewolf's Evasion Maneuver has corrected the problem that the effect of Feather Necklace and Blind Powder immediately disappears.
- Physics collision issues in some areas have been fixed.
<WORKING LIST>
- Improvement of Fear System: Planning
- Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
- Blacksmith, Vampire balancing or redesign : Waiting
- Game Translation Tool: Waiting
- Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
- Enemies are created outside the map: Determining the cause
Changed files in this update