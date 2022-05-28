 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golfie update for 28 May 2022

Version 0.1.0.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8827387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • Fixed an issue where pressing the End Turn button would unstick Sticky Paste.
  • Fixed UI scaling issues (especially apparent on ultrawide aspect ratios) that could push essential buttons off screen.
  • Fixed an issue where Vsync setting wouldn't save properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the effect of Impact Grenade could carry over between runs.
  • Fixed Dungeon Axe collision shenanigans
  • Fixed an issue where activating multiple jetpacks could leave the thruster sound active indefinitely.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link