Version 0.1.0.4 Patch Notes

What's New:
- Fixed an issue where pressing the End Turn button would unstick Sticky Paste.
- Fixed UI scaling issues (especially apparent on ultrawide aspect ratios) that could push essential buttons off screen.
- Fixed an issue where Vsync setting wouldn't save properly.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Impact Grenade could carry over between runs.
- Fixed Dungeon Axe collision shenanigans
- Fixed an issue where activating multiple jetpacks could leave the thruster sound active indefinitely.
Changed files in this update