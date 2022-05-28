Feature Friday - May 27, 2022

203.39
- When an engulfed creature flings quills, the quills now strike the engulfer.
- Gave the villagers of Kyakukya plump mushrooms again.
- You can now harvest witchwood wreaths for witchwood bark.
- The walls of Pax Klanq's hut are once again only visible after taking [redacted].
- Soup sludges now stop spawning if there are already thirty in the zone.
- Light-based phenomena now pass through glass walls and doors.
- Tetraxenonoglass now has a chance to refract light-based projectiles.
- Temporary Eaters' nectar tonics no longer permuate your mutation buy options.
- The Kyakukya and Yd Freehold monuments are now considered interesting.
- Gave unique items many more hitpoints.
- Sound effects for when items break or armor is shattered are now less unpleasant.
- Excluded gnawed watervine from dynamic encounters.
- Fixed several instances of incorrect double spaces.
- Swapped the colors of the sun and moon mask.
- Removed a reference to the First Huntsman.
- Fixed an error when escaping out of the accusation phase of Kith and Kin.
- Fixed a bug that caused poor accusations to be forgotten in Kith and Kin.
- Fixed a bug that caused Keh-hind to stay in Bey Lah after being exiled.
- Fixed a bug that caused AltUse Ability to not properly trigger Sprint.
- [modding] Added SwingSound, MissSound, and BlockedSound sound tag support to weapons.
- [modding] Added support for [soundname]variant[n] with shuffled playback for sound effect variants.
- [modding] Added the current build number to the runtime compiler symbols.
- [modding] World sounds are now delayable.
