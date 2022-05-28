 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 28 May 2022

Feature Friday - May 27, 2022

203.39

  • When an engulfed creature flings quills, the quills now strike the engulfer.
  • Gave the villagers of Kyakukya plump mushrooms again.
  • You can now harvest witchwood wreaths for witchwood bark.
  • The walls of Pax Klanq's hut are once again only visible after taking [redacted].
  • Soup sludges now stop spawning if there are already thirty in the zone.
  • Light-based phenomena now pass through glass walls and doors.
  • Tetraxenonoglass now has a chance to refract light-based projectiles.
  • Temporary Eaters' nectar tonics no longer permuate your mutation buy options.
  • The Kyakukya and Yd Freehold monuments are now considered interesting.
  • Gave unique items many more hitpoints.
  • Sound effects for when items break or armor is shattered are now less unpleasant.
  • Excluded gnawed watervine from dynamic encounters.
  • Fixed several instances of incorrect double spaces.
  • Swapped the colors of the sun and moon mask.
  • Removed a reference to the First Huntsman.
  • Fixed an error when escaping out of the accusation phase of Kith and Kin.
  • Fixed a bug that caused poor accusations to be forgotten in Kith and Kin.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Keh-hind to stay in Bey Lah after being exiled.
  • Fixed a bug that caused AltUse Ability to not properly trigger Sprint.
  • [modding] Added SwingSound, MissSound, and BlockedSound sound tag support to weapons.
  • [modding] Added support for [soundname]variant[n] with shuffled playback for sound effect variants.
  • [modding] Added the current build number to the runtime compiler symbols.
  • [modding] World sounds are now delayable.

