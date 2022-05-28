- Added : rewards for T19 ~ T22
- Added : New Challenge ""Sphere Challenge"". If you make a beautiful sphere during the challenge, please submit it to photo-contest!
- Added : New Spiral Equations
- Added : Rest Regenerate and Attack Speed are now displayed in Stats.
- Added : An open/close button has been added to Challenge Info in the upper right corner so that it does not interfere with the UI.
- Added : The On/Off function of Auto Scroll can now be set as an option. This allows you to set whether or not the spiral will automatically zoom in.
- Added : Hotkeys have been set for UI Invisible, Ring Invisible, and Auto Scroll.
- Changed : Battle Upgrades which increase the rewards multiplicatively now affect the original value
- Changed : Rest Regene specifications have been changed. By default, 0.1% of maximum strength is restored. In addition, the formula for automatic recovery by Tornado Prestige has been changed accordingly.
- Balanced : Sinkhole Challenge was too easy to clear
- Balanced : Now rest regene is additional multiplier for the normal regene. Please check if rest regene is better than normal one.
- Fixed : The foamula of Reactor - L and Reactor - E were swapped.This may make Reactor-E feel very nerfed. We apologize.
- Fixed : Other minor display bugs
Idle Spiral update for 28 May 2022
[v 1.4.0 INTEGRAL IS COMMING ]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
