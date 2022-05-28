 Skip to content

Idle Spiral update for 28 May 2022

[v 1.4.0 INTEGRAL IS COMMING ]

Build 8826938

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added : rewards for T19 ~ T22
  • Added : New Challenge ""Sphere Challenge"". If you make a beautiful sphere during the challenge, please submit it to photo-contest!
  • Added : New Spiral Equations
  • Added : Rest Regenerate and Attack Speed are now displayed in Stats.
  • Added : An open/close button has been added to Challenge Info in the upper right corner so that it does not interfere with the UI.
  • Added : The On/Off function of Auto Scroll can now be set as an option. This allows you to set whether or not the spiral will automatically zoom in.
  • Added : Hotkeys have been set for UI Invisible, Ring Invisible, and Auto Scroll.
  • Changed : Battle Upgrades which increase the rewards multiplicatively now affect the original value
  • Changed : Rest Regene specifications have been changed. By default, 0.1% of maximum strength is restored. In addition, the formula for automatic recovery by Tornado Prestige has been changed accordingly.
  • Balanced : Sinkhole Challenge was too easy to clear
  • Balanced : Now rest regene is additional multiplier for the normal regene. Please check if rest regene is better than normal one.
  • Fixed : The foamula of Reactor - L and Reactor - E were swapped.This may make Reactor-E feel very nerfed. We apologize.
  • Fixed : Other minor display bugs
