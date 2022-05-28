Update: Added (Memory Mode)

In the new Memory Mode, hundreds of experiencers' memories are presented here.

After completing the Standard Mode, they chose the most memorable moment.

And give them names based on their own feelings or understandings.

I see their stories in the names they leave in this space.

I hope their sharing will give you some extra inspiration.

There are two ways to enter Memory Mode:

In the first room, click the button (Enter Memory Mode). The button is to the left of the main heading.

In the last room, after the main title is displayed, stand at the floor marker (Enter Memory Mode).

If you would like to name the scene in the experience and let future experiencers see your sharing in Memory Mode.

Please visit our Steam Community Center and share the name by commenting on official art works.