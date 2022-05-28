 Skip to content

Light Paradox update for 28 May 2022

1.46 EA - Update 7 - Main campaign

Share · View all patches · Build 8826600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new "Mines" portal.
-Changed "Goblin, Orc and Troll" sprite graphics.
-Changed "King" sprite graphics.

-Tutorial added after starting a new game.
-Main campaign 95% completed (Ending still missing).
-Added more Lycan events in the world maps.

