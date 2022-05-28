 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Subject: Relictus update for 28 May 2022

Subject: Relictus v0.6.1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8826377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added sound effects for Scorch Beetles

  • Added sound effects for Burohs

  • Added ability descriptions when you hover over them in the ability edit menu

  • Reworked multiple aspects of the Crystalline Construct and it’s fight:

    • Added sound effects to the Crystalline Construct
    • Added an extra effect to Crystalline Construct’s stomp attack
    • The Crystalline Construct’s movements and attacks are no longer specifically based on the player’s location and are now more randomized
    • Slight rework to Crystalline Construct’s Lectrinium Beam attack
    • Crystalline Construct’s Cubicine Spinner attack now covers a larger area

  • Added an animation and sound effects to when the Crystalline Beacon is activated

  • Added Subject descriptions/lore to the ability selection screen when hovering over the subject’s name

Fixes

  • Redrew the Crystalline Flats map layout to be more open and less… Vertical.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link