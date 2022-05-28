Subject: Relictus v0.6.1.0 Update

Additions
-
Added sound effects for Scorch Beetles
-
Added sound effects for Burohs
-
Added ability descriptions when you hover over them in the ability edit menu
-
Reworked multiple aspects of the Crystalline Construct and it’s fight:
- Added sound effects to the Crystalline Construct
- Added an extra effect to Crystalline Construct’s stomp attack
- The Crystalline Construct’s movements and attacks are no longer specifically based on the player’s location and are now more randomized
- Slight rework to Crystalline Construct’s Lectrinium Beam attack
- Crystalline Construct’s Cubicine Spinner attack now covers a larger area
-
Added an animation and sound effects to when the Crystalline Beacon is activated
-
Added Subject descriptions/lore to the ability selection screen when hovering over the subject’s name
Fixes
- Redrew the Crystalline Flats map layout to be more open and less… Vertical.
Changed files in this update