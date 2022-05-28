May 27 2022 - Live Branch Patch Notes

Moved all changes from beta branch to live branch along with some additional changes.
- Fixed various issues with the controller including Hotbar deselection. You should be able to fully play with the controller. Please note there is a known issue in which you will have to close the menu and reopen it again when first loading the game to use it with the controller. A fix will be coming soon.
- Removed various buttons and pooled the stat, inventory, and equipment panels together for ease of use with the controller
- The Bow can now drop off of regular enemies with magic and rare rolls, and yes you can dual wield bows viably
- Normalized various prefixes and suffixes across the board to follow a level standard, they will now increase with potency when rolled on higher level items (coming soon).
- Prefixes and Suffixes should show up in the shop menu.
- The player inventory has been doubled from 4x4 to 4x8
Changed files in this update