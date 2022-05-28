 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Ice update for 28 May 2022

0.9.174 - 5/27/22 - Buffer Overflow

Share · View all patches · Build 8826131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added unlockable Buffer items, which you can activate for a temporary boost to your power. Variants: Fire, Feedback, Unstoppable, Consuming, Ghost, Tracing, and Downloadable RAM (SD)
  • Added the Daisy Chain turret minion, which uses a Pinball launcher (with chain!)
  • Added the Patch super duper instant heal, which heals for a percentage of your missing health
  • Reduced the size of the crosshair kill confirm animation
  • Reduced Beam Turret slowing at lower levels
  • Buffed Scorporations across the board (damage, timing, and accuracy, especially with level)
  • Lockout enemies no longer spawn in boss hacks
  • Lockout enemies now are detailed on the progression screen
  • Triple Blink cooldown increased back to what it should have been (about 3s)
  • Cleanse renamed to Debug. It still removes all your debuffs (negative effects/Vulnerabilities)
  • Targeting Dummies can now be debuffed and in general behave lot more like regular enemies
  • Updated AI line of sight algorithm to be more accurate, and so they can do stuff like attack targeting dummies
  • Fixed an issue where canceling a hack on a circularly linked set of servers caused a crash
  • Fixed the end of the Prank War quest chain
  • Fixed a bug causing negative stats which are talents to not apply (move speed, attack speed, etc)
  • Fixed an issue causing Finality to be a level lower than it should have been, preventing difficulty progression

Changed files in this update

Black Ice Windows Depot Depot 311801
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Mac Depot Depot 311802
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Linux Depot Depot 311803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link