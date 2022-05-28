0.9.174 - 5/27/22 - Buffer Overflow

- Added unlockable Buffer items, which you can activate for a temporary boost to your power. Variants: Fire, Feedback, Unstoppable, Consuming, Ghost, Tracing, and Downloadable RAM (SD)
- Added the Daisy Chain turret minion, which uses a Pinball launcher (with chain!)
- Added the Patch super duper instant heal, which heals for a percentage of your missing health
- Reduced the size of the crosshair kill confirm animation
- Reduced Beam Turret slowing at lower levels
- Buffed Scorporations across the board (damage, timing, and accuracy, especially with level)
- Lockout enemies no longer spawn in boss hacks
- Lockout enemies now are detailed on the progression screen
- Triple Blink cooldown increased back to what it should have been (about 3s)
- Cleanse renamed to Debug. It still removes all your debuffs (negative effects/Vulnerabilities)
- Targeting Dummies can now be debuffed and in general behave lot more like regular enemies
- Updated AI line of sight algorithm to be more accurate, and so they can do stuff like attack targeting dummies
- Fixed an issue where canceling a hack on a circularly linked set of servers caused a crash
- Fixed the end of the Prank War quest chain
- Fixed a bug causing negative stats which are talents to not apply (move speed, attack speed, etc)
- Fixed an issue causing Finality to be a level lower than it should have been, preventing difficulty progression
