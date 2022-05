Share · View all patches · Build 8825775 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys! The game has had a huge optimization update, which prevents it from lagging as much even with a huge amount of enemies and bullets on screen.

There's also been numerous bugfixes.

Masashige also has had a minor buff - He no longer moves as slowly.

This is (probably) the last update balance wise for a while - I'm moving onto my main project, SKULL CHAINZ. However, if I get any more bug reports, I'll still try to fix them!

Again, thanks for all the support!