The Baleful Tower update for 27 May 2022

Early Access Version 0.10

27 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Playable Class: Paladin
  • New Dark Biome
  • New Boss: Shadow Tamer and Shadow Beast
  • Six New Enemies: Ogre, Skeleton, Elite Goblin, Ringer, Noxian, Prairie Cat
  • Added an in game Shop with 11 consumable items that can be used: Health Potion, Mana Potion, Stamina Potion, Big Shot, Big Swing, 3 Random Level Ups, Random Essence, Reflective Coating, Magnetic Field, Life Seed, 3 Bombs
  • Added second Beastiary entries for all enemies
  • Various balance fixes
