- New Playable Class: Paladin
- New Dark Biome
- New Boss: Shadow Tamer and Shadow Beast
- Six New Enemies: Ogre, Skeleton, Elite Goblin, Ringer, Noxian, Prairie Cat
- Added an in game Shop with 11 consumable items that can be used: Health Potion, Mana Potion, Stamina Potion, Big Shot, Big Swing, 3 Random Level Ups, Random Essence, Reflective Coating, Magnetic Field, Life Seed, 3 Bombs
- Added second Beastiary entries for all enemies
- Various balance fixes
The Baleful Tower update for 27 May 2022
Early Access Version 0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update