Patch 1.0.3a

Some bugs have been fixed and adjustments have been made. Check them out:
- Now Zafir's magic "Healing touch" can be used in battle or anywhere else;
- A sea monster disappears after you kill it;
- An invisible block that blocks the way to get the chest into the thermal room has been removed;
- The window showing all characters in the party has been adjusted;
- Dark Grotto Battle has been adjusted;
- Minor bugs have been fixed;
- Thank you all for your report and join Discord to play our new games before anyone else.
Male Doll Team
Changed files in this update