Burning Horns: A Bara Isekai JRPG update for 27 May 2022

Patch 1.0.3a

Share · View all patches · Build 8825356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bugs have been fixed and adjustments have been made. Check them out:

  • Now Zafir's magic "Healing touch" can be used in battle or anywhere else;
  • A sea monster disappears after you kill it;
  • An invisible block that blocks the way to get the chest into the thermal room has been removed;
  • The window showing all characters in the party has been adjusted;
  • Dark Grotto Battle has been adjusted;
  • Minor bugs have been fixed;
  Thank you all for your report

Male Doll Team

