Update on 28th May 2022

Update
- 3 basic difficulty levels to choose from are added.
- The standard attack button is added.
Improvement
- The dialogue of the starting blessing system is improved.
- The monster dying effect is improved.
Balance
- Skill: Throw Sword - Time to return the thrown sword: 10s -> 5s
Bug Fix
- The issue that the attack was not performed properly during certain controls, is fixed.
- The issue that the controller vibration strength was too strong during certain attacks, is fixed.
Changed files in this update