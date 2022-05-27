 Skip to content

Sentimental K update for 27 May 2022

Update on 28th May 2022

Build 8825349

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update
  • 3 basic difficulty levels to choose from are added.
  • The standard attack button is added.
Improvement
  • The dialogue of the starting blessing system is improved.
  • The monster dying effect is improved.
Balance
  • Skill: Throw Sword - Time to return the thrown sword: 10s -> 5s
Bug Fix
  • The issue that the attack was not performed properly during certain controls, is fixed.
  • The issue that the controller vibration strength was too strong during certain attacks, is fixed.
