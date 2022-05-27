 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexfactory update for 27 May 2022

Patch Notes v0.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8825218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v0.0.8

  • Added Progress Bar in the UI_Parts of every item produced
  • Added Timed refresh of UI_Parts
  • Changed position of icons for all widgets in HUD: ShowMoreParts | Research | Stats | Stock Market | Achievements | Ingamemenu
  • Improved ColorWheel in Build Menu
  • Warehouses: Now shows Item Icon on 3D view
  • Warehouses: Now shows Item Name on HUD when hovering over it
  • Warehouses: Added new Donate button (10x / 100x / 1000x / 10000x)
  • Warehouses: Auto-donation - Now it has a slider to set how many items you want to keep on storage
  • Houses now shows how many taxes will give in the next cycle
  • Changed Missions to Colonists Orders and now, when you accept the order, you create a temporary "virtual" storage for the missions items.
  • When pressing J, it will save your current Decoration View (Alt), getting it back when exiting the spaceship.
  • New setting - Enable/Disable "Random building rotation". Reload the game to make it work.
  • New setting - Show Building Animation
  • Now im very confident that i fixed the Science Achievement
  • Added 3 more quitting process when clicking QUIT.

Thanks for testing and for all the amazing ideas JAMIE! :D

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link