Patch Notes v0.0.8
- Added Progress Bar in the UI_Parts of every item produced
- Added Timed refresh of UI_Parts
- Changed position of icons for all widgets in HUD: ShowMoreParts | Research | Stats | Stock Market | Achievements | Ingamemenu
- Improved ColorWheel in Build Menu
- Warehouses: Now shows Item Icon on 3D view
- Warehouses: Now shows Item Name on HUD when hovering over it
- Warehouses: Added new Donate button (10x / 100x / 1000x / 10000x)
- Warehouses: Auto-donation - Now it has a slider to set how many items you want to keep on storage
- Houses now shows how many taxes will give in the next cycle
- Changed Missions to Colonists Orders and now, when you accept the order, you create a temporary "virtual" storage for the missions items.
- When pressing J, it will save your current Decoration View (Alt), getting it back when exiting the spaceship.
- New setting - Enable/Disable "Random building rotation". Reload the game to make it work.
- New setting - Show Building Animation
- Now im very confident that i fixed the Science Achievement
- Added 3 more quitting process when clicking QUIT.
Thanks for testing and for all the amazing ideas JAMIE! :D
