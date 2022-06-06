Update Notes for 6/6/2022

- Added content creator whitelisting message to startup screen
- Added secondary key binding display to tutorial tip widgets
- Fixed a bug where viewing or changing gamepad binds would re-add keyboard binds removed by the user
- Fixed some incorrect song BPM displays
- Beatmap fixups for a few sections of "It's Almost Spring Back Home"
- Fixed an issue that caused some equipment perks to not always apply properly during missions
- Made encounters start when all alive players enter an encounter zone, no longer counting downed players.
- Made the entrance gate to an encounter zone not close if there is a downed player outside of the encounter zone when it starts
- Fixed Brite's plantable shield leaving its SFX active after subsequent activations
- Fixed Brite's plantable shield immediately destroying if deployed just as the previous one is destroyed
- Fixed an issue causing Ky’s ultimate to occasionally break aiming input after ending
- Added some Legato dialogue lines mentioning the Calibration options
- Fixed an issue that would occasionally prevent Banshee from properly transitioning to the next phase of the boss fight
- Fixed misaligned Jaxon primary ability Nocturne slash VFX
- Fixed heroes not properly being unlocked for guest players
- Don't track on/off beat actions after mission complete as the medal has already been decided
- Several misc fixes for level stuck spots and potential progression blocks
- Fixes for several misc crashes
