Soundfall update for 6 June 2022

Update Notes for 6/6/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added content creator whitelisting message to startup screen
  • Added secondary key binding display to tutorial tip widgets
  • Fixed a bug where viewing or changing gamepad binds would re-add keyboard binds removed by the user
  • Fixed some incorrect song BPM displays
  • Beatmap fixups for a few sections of "It's Almost Spring Back Home"
  • Fixed an issue that caused some equipment perks to not always apply properly during missions
  • Made encounters start when all alive players enter an encounter zone, no longer counting downed players.
  • Made the entrance gate to an encounter zone not close if there is a downed player outside of the encounter zone when it starts
  • Fixed Brite's plantable shield leaving its SFX active after subsequent activations
  • Fixed Brite's plantable shield immediately destroying if deployed just as the previous one is destroyed
  • Fixed an issue causing Ky’s ultimate to occasionally break aiming input after ending
  • Added some Legato dialogue lines mentioning the Calibration options
  • Fixed an issue that would occasionally prevent Banshee from properly transitioning to the next phase of the boss fight
  • Fixed misaligned Jaxon primary ability Nocturne slash VFX
  • Fixed heroes not properly being unlocked for guest players
  • Don't track on/off beat actions after mission complete as the medal has already been decided
  • Several misc fixes for level stuck spots and potential progression blocks
  • Fixes for several misc crashes
