Creator's Asteroid update for 27 May 2022

Mobility Content Update

27 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Newly Added Maker Tiles:
  • Honey Grapple Upgrade - Fire a grappling shot that pulls you to grapple points.
  • Grapple Surface (3) - Grapple points for the Honey Grapple shot.
  • Grapple Box - Box that can be pulled toward you using a grappling shot.
  • Climbing Gloves Upgrade - Traverse up Climbing Surfaces.
  • Climbing Surface - Surfaces that can be climed with Climbing Gloves.
  • Wall-Jump Gloves Upgrade - Jump off from walls once per jump.
  • Frog Enemy - Stands in one spot and shoots flies at player if close enough.
  • Bomb Dispenser - Spawns and drops enemy Pillbug bombs.
  • Honeycomb Health Upgrade - Stackable upgrade that increases max health.
  • Shot Blocks (9) - Blocks that are only affected by projectile shots.
  • Bomb Blocks (9) - Blocks that are only affected by bombs.
  • Melee Blocks (9) - Blocks that are only affected by melee attacks.
Fixes and Improvements:
  • Starting Items set in World Playtest now carry over as starting items in the generated Play file.
  • Updated physics when player character takes damage.
  • 'Falling Block' tiles are renamed to 'Box' tiles.
  • Other assorted bug fixes.

