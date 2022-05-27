Mobility Content Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
- Honey Grapple Upgrade - Fire a grappling shot that pulls you to grapple points.
- Grapple Surface (3) - Grapple points for the Honey Grapple shot.
- Grapple Box - Box that can be pulled toward you using a grappling shot.
- Climbing Gloves Upgrade - Traverse up Climbing Surfaces.
- Climbing Surface - Surfaces that can be climed with Climbing Gloves.
- Wall-Jump Gloves Upgrade - Jump off from walls once per jump.
- Frog Enemy - Stands in one spot and shoots flies at player if close enough.
- Bomb Dispenser - Spawns and drops enemy Pillbug bombs.
- Honeycomb Health Upgrade - Stackable upgrade that increases max health.
- Shot Blocks (9) - Blocks that are only affected by projectile shots.
- Bomb Blocks (9) - Blocks that are only affected by bombs.
- Melee Blocks (9) - Blocks that are only affected by melee attacks.
Fixes and Improvements:
- Starting Items set in World Playtest now carry over as starting items in the generated Play file.
- Updated physics when player character takes damage.
- 'Falling Block' tiles are renamed to 'Box' tiles.
- Other assorted bug fixes.
