New bullet trace effect, bullet impact effect and more

List of changes:
- Electrical discharges disappear after the destruction of zombies.
- New third person camera mode. Activate with the V key.
- Adaptive sight in third person mode.
- The animation of hitting an enemy in the form of a crosshair is now duplicated for each shot separately, and does not start playing again as before.
- A critical bug has been fixed, when it was possible to restore life to the enemy by simply pouring fire from a cannon on invisible "legs".
- New bullet trace effect.
- New effect of hitting bullets on surfaces. If necessary, this effect can be disabled in the game settings.
- A new secret has been added to the Seaport map! A small reference to a wonderful series. Finding it will give you an achievement.
- Weapons now appear a second after the game starts. Previously, random weapons could go into free flight.
- There are no invisible "legs" now. Bullets fly through and no one takes zero damage.
- You can now change the language immediately after starting the game from the main menu.
- Enemy hit crosshair follows crosshair in 3rd person view.
- The player could be revived in the number of N pieces, if you shoot at the corpse for a long time. Now it's no longer possible.
- All settings menu items are now written in capital letters.
