 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DotStrike update for 27 May 2022

New bullet trace effect, bullet impact effect and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8824696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Electrical discharges disappear after the destruction of zombies.
  • New third person camera mode. Activate with the V key.
  • Adaptive sight in third person mode.
  • The animation of hitting an enemy in the form of a crosshair is now duplicated for each shot separately, and does not start playing again as before.
  • A critical bug has been fixed, when it was possible to restore life to the enemy by simply pouring fire from a cannon on invisible "legs".
  • New bullet trace effect.
  • New effect of hitting bullets on surfaces. If necessary, this effect can be disabled in the game settings.
  • A new secret has been added to the Seaport map! A small reference to a wonderful series. Finding it will give you an achievement.
  • Weapons now appear a second after the game starts. Previously, random weapons could go into free flight.
  • There are no invisible "legs" now. Bullets fly through and no one takes zero damage.
  • You can now change the language immediately after starting the game from the main menu.
  • Enemy hit crosshair follows crosshair in 3rd person view.
  • The player could be revived in the number of N pieces, if you shoot at the corpse for a long time. Now it's no longer possible.
  • All settings menu items are now written in capital letters.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link