Features and customizations
- A story intro cutscene is now played when starting a new game.
- A first test version of the day and night cycle system is built into the intro cutscene.
- The wooden planks and digged holes have been visually improved.
- Plates and honey glaced carrots have been added as new items.
- The initial world loading process has been improved.
- The Universal RP has been updated to version 12.1.6.
Coming soon
- Atmospheric improvements.
- More Achievements.
Changed files in this update