 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A World of Little Legends update for 27 May 2022

Intro Cutscene

Share · View all patches · Build 8824182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • A story intro cutscene is now played when starting a new game.
  • A first test version of the day and night cycle system is built into the intro cutscene.
  • The wooden planks and digged holes have been visually improved.
  • Plates and honey glaced carrots have been added as new items.
  • The initial world loading process has been improved.
  • The Universal RP has been updated to version 12.1.6.

Coming soon

  • Atmospheric improvements.
  • More Achievements.

Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83

Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC

Website
https://pad-soft.de/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link