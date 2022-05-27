- Improved "Children's Tales" story and integration into game events.
- Several story mode bugfixes
- Expanded "Children's Tales" story by three more quests, story now goes up to day 20
- improved textures for carrots and cabbage
Black Forest update for 27 May 2022
Story Mode fixes and improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
