Black Forest update for 27 May 2022

Story Mode fixes and improvements

Black Forest update for 27 May 2022 · Build 8824029

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved "Children's Tales" story and integration into game events.
  • Several story mode bugfixes
  • Expanded "Children's Tales" story by three more quests, story now goes up to day 20
  • improved textures for carrots and cabbage

