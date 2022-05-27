Early Access Release #24 (Version: 0.9.8182.21675)

This update primarily fixes some issues with Game Options that allow early entry into the war.
New Functionality:
- If you are conducting espionage on a country that is conquered, your missions will automatically be cancelled for you.
Tuning
- Increased Russian Scorched Earth impact
- Increased depth charge damage
- Increased AI patrol focus on regions with higher convoy losses
- Reduced supply convoy detection rate
- Increased German Organization loss during first Russian Winter
- Increased USA Starting convoys
- Increased USA priority for building convoys
- Increased USA production targets for building destroyers
Changes:
- Eliminated extraneous convoy attack messages
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed totals on Statistics Report
- Fixed issues declaring war when starting with a Neutral Country (USA, Italy, USSR), with early entry options
- Fixed bug where idle allied forces could have orders issued by AI if forces were in AI's home country
- Fixed Fog of War bug where players playing countries that start the game as neutral (i.e., USA, Italy, and USSR) were seeing units they shouldn't have been able to see while they were neutral.
Changed files in this update