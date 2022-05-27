 Skip to content

Citizen Sleeper update for 27 May 2022

UPDATE 1.0.16

Last edited by Wendy

PATCH NOTES 1.0.16

-Fixed issue with Hub icons becoming misaligned
-Corrected incorrect info in skills screen
-Slightly reduced chance of Efficient Extractor triggering
-Reduced Tavla payouts
-typos and text fixes

