UPDATE 1.0.16

PATCH NOTES 1.0.16
-Fixed issue with Hub icons becoming misaligned
-Corrected incorrect info in skills screen
-Slightly reduced chance of Efficient Extractor triggering
-Reduced Tavla payouts
-typos and text fixes
