 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AGAINST update for 27 May 2022

'HEARTBEAT' Update - Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8823185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

A new hotfix for AGAINST is live.

We fixed:

  • Some particular sound effects on Hard difficulty levels;
  • Some particular sound effects for melee enemies and boxers on the level Air Ship;
  • The bug with enemies standing backwards when the game was paused;
  • Calibration of the player's height;
  • Unjust damage to the player during wall runs, inflicted before the indicator arrows appeared;
  • Replaced the old bullet deflection indicator on flying enemies.

We added:

  • Ability to adjust the volume of the metronome;
  • New tips for gameplay modifiers;
  • Ability to disable the indication of damage and healing;
  • Ability to disable the background ray VFX that followed the beat and showed you when to hit the enemy.

Feel free to join our Discord community for live discussions and fresh news.

Cheers,
Joy Way Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link