'HEARTBEAT' Update - Hotfix #2

Hey everyone!
A new hotfix for AGAINST is live.
We fixed:
- Some particular sound effects on Hard difficulty levels;
- Some particular sound effects for melee enemies and boxers on the level Air Ship;
- The bug with enemies standing backwards when the game was paused;
- Calibration of the player's height;
- Unjust damage to the player during wall runs, inflicted before the indicator arrows appeared;
- Replaced the old bullet deflection indicator on flying enemies.
We added:
- Ability to adjust the volume of the metronome;
- New tips for gameplay modifiers;
- Ability to disable the indication of damage and healing;
- Ability to disable the background ray VFX that followed the beat and showed you when to hit the enemy.
Feel free to join our Discord community for live discussions and fresh news.
Cheers,
Joy Way Team
