EA 1.10 Patch note

Hello, everyone, long wait! Three months later, here comes the major updates. The specific contents are as follows:

high difficulty mode

Now the game has added a new difficulty mode, which is divided into initial, simple, medium and difficult. Players can unlock the content of the next difficulty by passing through the previous difficulty. The new permanent buff soul has been added to the difficulty above the initial level. They will appear on all enemies. With each additional difficulty, the types of souls will increase. Of course, the postwar rewards will be richer.

Initial: the default difficulty of the game, which is also the difficulty of the previous version of the game, without any "soul".

Simple: all enemies have a 3 soul at random

Medium: all enemies have 6 souls at random

Difficulty: all enemies have a 9 soul at random

These soul buffs will exist with the appearance of enemies, and will be accompanied by a number. However, when the number of enemies on the scene meets this number, the soul buff will be activated. Therefore, please choose your strategic objectives carefully to defeat your enemies, otherwise these soul buffs will bring great pressure to the situation.



strategic materials

Now you will be able to gain a new resource point: strategic materials by defeating the enemy, obtaining territory resources, customs clearance Games, etc.

This resource point can be used to upgrade your generals. Whether you are on the way home or completing the journey, you can get corresponding point rewards to prepare for the more difficult challenges in the future.

At the same time, you can get more points through the later stages of the level and higher difficulty!

general upgrade and customization

You will find a new general selection interface when you start the game. You can use strategic materials here to upgrade and customize (1 out of 2) all the general abilities. In the current version, by unlocking the general ability, you can select the general you need to find through events in the previous version at the beginning of the game, and even unlock new gameplay!



other new content

added new maps of the second and third levels now Guo Jia will display the last card you played a prompt will appear after the market reaches the upper limit for removing cards new cards: spine armour army, shield guard captain, Yizhou dead man Lv Bu adds 2 new buffs: Flying general and red rabbit, which will appear according to the stage. new treasure: spike coat, mysterious treasure house

content adjustment

after you pass the city, if you do not upgrade your equipment, you will not have the option to exit the level (you always forget to upgrade and then exit, so this is very important!) now when you drag a card to the enemy, the enemy's blood bar will flash red and white to help display the damage caused. XiahouDun and XiaHouYuan will play animation when their buff effect is triggered now when the number of generals is too large, the UI of the general list will be automatically narrowed so that it can be put into all generals for the small soldiers with sacrifice summoned by DongZhuo, the number of layers will be displayed next to the sacrifice buff, and the number of layers is the number of remaining rounds the card with focus now will display the actual value (after adding the number of focus levels) on the card in real time redo 20+ cards

balance adjustment

the rarity of siege and impact has been modified. Now it is better to obtain Zhang Bao's soul link is now changed to level 3 Cao Cao's initial HP is now changed to 150 the minion summoned by Zhang Yan now has 100% hp increased buff and attack power of horn the boss's HP of all the third level increased increase the number of cards enchanted by Diao Chan

bug repair