BETAS 1.0.9 Update Progress can now be saved!! 2022-5-27

LIBRARY>MetalMind>Right-click-Properties>BETAS>CODE:metalmind777>trialtest-GamerTest
- Saving function in the middle of the game
- BGM error after transferring from battle room to initial room.
- Adjusted the value of the peripheral modules.
- Bug of spider boss jumping off.
- Compressed the level of some Enhance.
- Significantly adjusted the value of some Enhance - switching weapons / rotation speed.
- Default body's sprint skill now consumes power.
- Cloud archiveing.
9.No inheritance of blue currency after passing the level.
10.Significantly adjusted the price of the Enhance
Fixing
- You can adjust the surrounding modules during the process of saving progress.
- You can teleport to the initial room after defeating the final boss.
- Key settings.
Please let me know if you have any questions!
