Metal Mind update for 27 May 2022

BETAS 1.0.9 Update Progress can now be saved!! 2022-5-27

2022-5-27

LIBRARY>MetalMind>Right-click-Properties>BETAS>CODE:metalmind777>trialtest-GamerTest

  1. Saving function in the middle of the game
  2. BGM error after transferring from battle room to initial room.
  3. Adjusted the value of the peripheral modules.
  4. Bug of spider boss jumping off.
  5. Compressed the level of some Enhance.
  6. Significantly adjusted the value of some Enhance - switching weapons / rotation speed.
  7. Default body's sprint skill now consumes power.
  8. Cloud archiveing.
    9.No inheritance of blue currency after passing the level.
    10.Significantly adjusted the price of the Enhance

Fixing

  1. You can adjust the surrounding modules during the process of saving progress.
  2. You can teleport to the initial room after defeating the final boss.
  3. Key settings.

Please let me know if you have any questions!

