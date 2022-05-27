 Skip to content

Dread X Collection 5 update for 27 May 2022

Patch 1.4 Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

We Never Left:
  • Expanded Text Commands in certain problem sections
  • Fixed subtitle typos
  • Added new environmental details
  • Remixed some audio
  • Fixed UI scaling issues on different aspect ratios
Gallerie:
  • Added an info screen upon loading the game.
  • Added the option to disable the Curator voice's 3D effect, though its vocal quality will remain.
  • Lessened the GPU load by forcing V-Sync.
  • Changed "- Save Point -" to "- Checkpoint Reached -".
  • Fixed screen darkening bug in the first area.
  • Slowed the speed of the mutants a bit.
  • Made the easier difficulties easier.
  • Made the harder difficulties easier.
  • While they have always been enabled, some debug keys (f1: fastmode, f5: fps counter) are now listed in the controls screen for fun.
  • Made a rib corridor in the final section a musical rib corridor.
  • Added an extra page in the Behind the Scenes, added a post-script in "Gallery Idea".
The Book of Blood:
  • Added a voice line to help direct the player after turning on the power for the first time
  • Added a graphic for the paper at the back of the tome
