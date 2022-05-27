Patch 1.4 Notes

Patch Notes:
We Never Left:
- Expanded Text Commands in certain problem sections
- Fixed subtitle typos
- Added new environmental details
- Remixed some audio
- Fixed UI scaling issues on different aspect ratios
Gallerie:
- Added an info screen upon loading the game.
- Added the option to disable the Curator voice's 3D effect, though its vocal quality will remain.
- Lessened the GPU load by forcing V-Sync.
- Changed "- Save Point -" to "- Checkpoint Reached -".
- Fixed screen darkening bug in the first area.
- Slowed the speed of the mutants a bit.
- Made the easier difficulties easier.
- Made the harder difficulties easier.
- While they have always been enabled, some debug keys (f1: fastmode, f5: fps counter) are now listed in the controls screen for fun.
- Made a rib corridor in the final section a musical rib corridor.
- Added an extra page in the Behind the Scenes, added a post-script in "Gallery Idea".
The Book of Blood:
- Added a voice line to help direct the player after turning on the power for the first time
- Added a graphic for the paper at the back of the tome
Changed files in this update