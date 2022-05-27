 Skip to content

MindSweeper update for 27 May 2022

2022.05.27 update(Equip System)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Function:

  1. Increase the equipment system, defeat monsters or open treasures to obtain equipment loot, and let your monsters wear equipment to increase their abilities
    (Some equipment is released at this stage, and different equipment parts and more diverse equipment will be added one after another)
  2. Temporarily remove dungeon mode

BugFixed:

  1. Display monster UI in classic mode
  2. Discord link is invalid
  3. Fix some known translations
  4. Fix some known bugs

other:

  1. Game engine upgrade
  2. Game performance optimization
