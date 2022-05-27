2022.05.27 update(Equip System)

Function:
- Increase the equipment system, defeat monsters or open treasures to obtain equipment loot, and let your monsters wear equipment to increase their abilities
(Some equipment is released at this stage, and different equipment parts and more diverse equipment will be added one after another)
- Temporarily remove dungeon mode
BugFixed:
- Display monster UI in classic mode
- Discord link is invalid
- Fix some known translations
- Fix some known bugs
other:
- Game engine upgrade
- Game performance optimization
Changed files in this update