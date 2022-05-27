 Skip to content

圣歌德嘉的晚钟 update for 27 May 2022

27th May. 2022 - V2.040 Update

We are very excited to announce that the English version of chapter 7, the December 11 episode, has been fully edited and is now available in v2.040!
We welcome you to update your game and enjoy it!
Currently, we are working onediting the translated scripts of December 12.
Here is Knell of St. Godhrkar's social discord channel: [url=https://discord.gg/8BMMmbu8G4]https://discord.gg/8BMMmbu8G4
[/url]

Players are more than welcome to join us!
If you encounter any bugs, you can also join the Discord channel to give us feedback!

