Candy Disaster Version 2.1.0 Update

[New content]:
- Russian, Spanish, Traditional Chinese and Japanese are available in Candy Disaster now !
- New Clear Screen Added
- New Trap Ice Maker added
[content adjustment]:
- Remake level 1-1
- Adjusted the damage and cooldown time of some traps
- Optimized the overall UI
- Cage is available again
- Change the logic of Cold Swordsman and Sharp shooter. Now you can summon them with or with out ice block.
[Bug fixes]:
- Adjusted the skill mechanics of Purgatory-Anubis
- Adjusted the logic of Cannon
- Fixed some interface overlap issues
