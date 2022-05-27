 Skip to content

Candy Disaster update for 27 May 2022

Candy Disaster Version 2.1.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

[New content]:
  • Russian, Spanish, Traditional Chinese and Japanese are available in Candy Disaster now !
  • New Clear Screen Added
  • New Trap Ice Maker added
[content adjustment]:
  • Remake level 1-1
  • Adjusted the damage and cooldown time of some traps
  • Optimized the overall UI
  • Cage is available again
  • Change the logic of Cold Swordsman and Sharp shooter. Now you can summon them with or with out ice block.
[Bug fixes]:
  • Adjusted the skill mechanics of Purgatory-Anubis
  • Adjusted the logic of Cannon
  • Fixed some interface overlap issues
