Patch 0.20.4

Changes:
- Daily Quests reset every real-life day, so you can do the quests once a day.
- Dangerous Lands mobs spawn at a random corner of the targeted town instead of at the banner.
- The server loads in the building blocks of a town from the save file only when a player is nearby.
- Your character will spawn in a seated position, to prevent falling through building blocks that hasn't loaded. Press F to stand up and move around.
Fixes:
- Not being able to build in your own town.
