Coronation update for 27 May 2022

Patch 0.20.4

Build 8821846

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Daily Quests reset every real-life day, so you can do the quests once a day.
  • Dangerous Lands mobs spawn at a random corner of the targeted town instead of at the banner.
  • The server loads in the building blocks of a town from the save file only when a player is nearby.
  • Your character will spawn in a seated position, to prevent falling through building blocks that hasn't loaded. Press F to stand up and move around.

Fixes:

  • Not being able to build in your own town.
