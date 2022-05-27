Features:
- As announced last week, the item upgrade mechanism has been changed. Each time you craft an item in the workshop, you gain experience, and as the level increases, you can select upper item.
- Upper armor for each class have also appeared.
Improvements:
- Upper item names now appear in green.
- Changed <Mana Recharger> to a percentage (25%) recovery instead of a fixed value. A Ranger with basic item is doing a little more damage than before, but happy for all other classes.
Balance:
- With the addition of upper armor, Ranger got too strong, so instead of weakening them, I increased their mana cost.
- Nevertheless, the performance of <Windwings Bow>, which was too powerful, has been slightly nuff.
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug where the unit circle did not disappear even when the unit information window was closed.
- Completely fixed a bug where units that went on a quest would not move under certain conditions.
Changed files in this update