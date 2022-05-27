Update Announcement May 27

Add content
- New camera mode selection: you can choose pro mode or first person mode to change the camera rotation mode when you first enter
- New custom setting hotkey function, you can customize the hotkeys for functions such as QER to rotate part(some default keys such as spacebar do not support)
- New custom size buoyancy part
- New adsorption strength adjustment function on top-right corner in building mode
- Add shadow precision related settings
- Add adsorption parameters settings for parts in building mode
- Active reset blueprint will show progress now
- Add size column in part details table, part size information display
Update content
- Update the mass and friction of some parts
- Update the logging system
- Update part resources
- Update the modification atlas
- Update setting interface size
- Fixed the photo button to F7 button
- Optimize the core shader of the basic part, and adjust the wet line material parameters
- 5s auto reset after single player level failure, disable manual reset
Fix content
- Fix a data mismatch caused by a Poseidon sacrifice in the open sea
- Fix a bug where the number of blueprint import parts was not refreshed
- Fix the default value of the view rotation speed
- Reduce the storage delay of resetting the open sea, to prevent the problem that the initialization of the open sea happens before the reset
- Fix the bug that some pop-up windows
- Fix some bugs in the custom part, including the link problem, can't build problem, etc.
- Fix the bugs that unmerge will cause strange effect
- Fix some part bugs and get buoyancy calculation correct
Thanks again to all the captains for your support to Sea of Craft! Hope you all have fun!
Changed files in this update