Patch Notes e1.7.2

e1.7.2
Latest Changes:
Multiplayer
Fixes
-
Ayzar Stronghold
- Moved flag B closer to the attacker siege tower and added some barricades around it
- Removed the ladder from the former flag B site
- Added a new gate in front of flags E and F
- Reduced some gate and barricade hitpoints
- Moved the battering ram closer to the main gate
- Adjusted one of the attacker ballistae that allowed users to hide behind a wooden ramp
- Adjusted a few spawn positions
-
Baraveneos (winter version)
- Fixed torches
-
Echerion
- Fixed a sound issue with some soil areas playing stone sounds
-
Xauna
- Fixed a barrier that allowed players to jump on the roof next to flag B
- Fixed a sound issue with some soil areas playing stone sounds
Changes
-
Added Battle game mode:
- Single-life game mode that can host up to 120 players.
- Completely destroy the enemy team or break their morale by holding flags to win the round.
- At the start of each round, players can pick a class to spawn with. Stronger classes require more gold which can be gained from assists, kills and surviving the round. Killing stronger enemies grants more gold.
-
Added 7 new scenes:
- Cypegos Blockade (Battle)
- Osrac Insurrection (Battle)
- Skolder Hideout (Battle)
- Pendaric (Captain)
- Zendyar (Skirmish)
- Urikskalaar (Skirmish)
- Sharis (Skirmish)
- Cypegos Blockade (Battle)
General Changes
- Horse damage score is now valued at 35% instead of 50%
- Team damage score is now valued at -150% instead of -200%
- Fixed many beard and hair coverage issues with helmets
- Increased the variety of armours for all captain mode troops
- Added 4 new Battania body armours
- Added 2 new Empire body armours
- Added 4 new Empire shoulder pieces
- Added 1 new Aserai body armour
- Increased aiming time for ranged weapons
- Increased the missile speed of throwing spears
- Troops in captain mode will now automatically follow their captain if their captain has left the formation behind or if their movement command is too far away
- Increased the cost of all archer classes in Team Deathmatch and Siege game modes
- Decreased short/recurve/composite bow damage
- Increased longbow accuracy
- Increased Aserai Skirmisher cost from 120 to 130 in Skirmish game mode
- Increased Throwing Spear damage
- Reduced impact of Melee Expert and other similar perks
- Removed extra armour from Mace Specialist perks
- Introduced many new weapon perks or variations
- Buffed or changed many Improved Armor perks and introduced new variants like Padded Armor, Berserker Skin and more
- Normalised damages between different maces
- Reduced the damage of many maces
- many changes to swords, axes and two-handed weapons
- Fixed a bug that prevented some axes from dealing extra damage to shields
- Made armour values of classes of the same type across different factions more comparable to each other
- Perk, Class and Weapon Changes
Modding
- Fixed a crash related to custom assets and GPU calculations.
Previous Beta Hotfixes:
19/04/22
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when starting a battle in the Disrupt Supply Lines quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when caravans treated the same items with different modifiers incorrectly.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during Galter's execution scene.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after capturing a settlement due to a duplicated main hero.
- Fixed a crash that occurred while loading some older save files.
- Fixed a crash that occurred in tournaments due to the cheering of the audience.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that allowed free influence to be gained by opening the “Donate prisoner” screen and clicking “Done”.
- Fixed a bug that prevented parties from buying enough food for their troops, causing them to starve.
Changes
- Khan's Guard now uses Steppe Recurve Bow instead of Steppe War Bow.
Multiplayer
Fixes
- Updated the “Recent Games” panel to show scores.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the clan leaderboard from counting wins and losses.
Initial Beta Changelog:
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred after the intro video.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after skipping a video.
- Fixed a crash that occurred in settlement menus when the game language was set to something other than English.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when bartering with looters.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on Order of Battle initialisation if there was no previously saved OoB data.
- Fixed a crash that occurred with Order of Battle auto-deploy while defending a siege.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after talking to caravan parties.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the player forfeited a game of Tablut.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when raiding a village.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the "Notable wants his/her daughter found" quest timed out while the player was a prisoner.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to open a conversation with a fellow army member while the army was close to a village.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after collecting revenue from a village during the “Revenue Farming” quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to initiate a conversation with a notable in some villages.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when spawning a tournament in a settlement.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during an alley fight while having the “Rival Gang Moving In” quest active.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when playing a board game with non-companion clan members (siblings, spouse, children etc.).
- Fixed a crash that occurred when pressing start on the Order of Battle screen.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when troops received extra XP from a kill due to being close to a formation captain.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after making peace through decisions.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after making peace with the defending side during a siege.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when executing a hero during a map event.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the “Disrupt Supply Lines” quest when attempting to attack the quest party while wounded.
- Fixed a crash that occurred at mission start due to a campaign time calculation error.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on Order of Battle siege initialisation if the previous save data was from a non-siege encounter.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when clearing a common area due to the owner of the area being killed.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when turning in the “Revenue Farming” quest while the quest giver was in the player's army.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after winning a board game in a tavern.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the "Exit to the main menu" escape menu button was clicked while in a mission.
Performance
- Optimised siege script components.
- Optimised animation systems, especially for scabbards and reins.
- Optimised ranged siege weapon usage by AI.
- Optimised core campaign logic and mechanics to improve general campaign performance and reduce AI decision spikes.
- Optimised the overall memory usage of the game.
- Optimised the loading of game menus.
- Optimised the mass transfer of formations to prevent spikes.
- Optimised UI-related memory usage in missions.
- Optimised the reinforcements spawn system. Reinforcements now spawn one by one.
- Fixed a memory leak that occurred during field battles.
Save & Load
- Fixed a bug that caused the attacking option to disappear after loading a save file in the army encounter menu.
Localisation
- Corrected and improved all implemented localisations.
- Fixed a number of text errors.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some encyclopedia texts from updating when changing languages.
Art
- Added 5 new Cape pieces: Decorated Leather Harness, Caped Leather Harness, Decorated Leather Harness with Padding, Decorated Leather Harness over Scale, and Decorated Leather Harness over Mail.
- Added 4 new Body Armor pieces: Mastercrafted Southern Scale Mail, Mastercrafted Southern Scale over Chain Hauberk, Mastercrafted Southern Scale over Chain Mail, and Tartan Toga.
- Adjusted the human body models.
- Fixed various minor and critical bugs related to town, castle and village scenes.
- Fixed the incorrectly displayed campaign map tree LODs (date and olive farms).
- Fixed a bug that caused settlements on the campaign map to glow at night during winter.
Animations
- Improved the agent animation system to prevent synchronised animations on generic agents.
- Fixed a bug that was preventing agents from looking at the player in taverns.
UI
Changes
- Added a sorting system to the quests screen. Quests can now be sorted by "Date Started", "Last Updated" and "Time Due". The latest "Sort By" selection is tracked and applied when re-opening the screen.
- The latest inventory “Sort By” selection is now tracked between sessions.
- Added an equipment set selector for encyclopedia troops.
- Gained traits are now shown during character creation.
- Added a "Skip all rounds" button to the tournament screen.
- Added a "Recruit All" button to the "Recruit Prisoners" popup on the party screen.
- Added a secondary map (circle) notification extension to accommodate longer texts.
- Added a "Clear Selection" button to the troop selection popup in the game menu (hideout and keep fights troop selection).
- Improved feedback for disabled actions in campaign screens (Clan screen, Kingdom screen etc.)
- Improved the layout of the settlement overlay, quests screen, crosshair, town management, scoreboard, party screen and party nameplates.
- Increased the maximum log amount from 100 to 250.
- Custom battle now uses faction banners and colours in missions (previously random).
- Added new UI elements to the encyclopedia troop trees to show perk requirements between troop upgrades.
- Players can now leave custom battles at any time through the scoreboard.
- The gamepad equipment controller can now also be accessed with a keyboard.
- The hero tooltip is now displayed when hovering over the Heroes list items in the encyclopedia.
- The custom battle army size now starts at 20% of the battle size by default.
- Improved the layout of mission name markers.
- The workshop limit is now displayed in the clan tier tooltip.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused item icons to be stretched when being dragged in the barter screen.
- Fixed a bug that caused inconsistencies in the locking state of troops in the party screen.
- Fixed a bug that caused crafting difficulty bar layout issues.
- Fixed a bug that caused the preference extension to not work properly in Order of Battle.
- Fixed a bug that caused the ammo bar on formation cards to be visible even if the formation didn’t have any ranged troops.
- Fixed a bug that caused crossbow troops to not be affected by the formation sliders in Order of Battle.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the cancel button from reverting changes in the banner editor.
- Fixed a bug that caused ransom notifications to be shown while being held prisoner.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to report experience gain even though the Report Experience option was disabled.
Battles and Sieges
-
Added an option under the Gameplay tab that allows you to determine the order in which troops should spawn.
- Default: Troops spawn according to their position in the roster.
- High Level: High level troops will spawn first.
- Low Level: Low level troops will spawn first.
- Homogeneous: High and low level troops will spawn in equal ratios.
-
Fixed a bug that caused perk effects to accelerate projectiles in combat, causing incorrect AI ballistic computations.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the physics of undeployed ranged siege weapons to be active in siege missions.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the battle encounter menu to open when talking to a besieging neutral or ally army leader.
-
Fixed a bug that caused armies to siege a settlement even while having low cohesion.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the Order of Battle screen to open when the player had less than twenty troops and was engaging two parties at once.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented missions from ending when the active troops count was close to the mission troops limit.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the player character to move and break out of formation during the Order of Battle phase.
-
Fixed a bug that caused agents to take damage while falling off walls during the Order of Battle phase in siege missions.
-
Fixed a bug that caused enemy AI to fight less effectively in certain cavalry situations by not charging.
-
Fixed a bug that caused agents to get stuck on one another when using siege ladders with a gradual incline.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed now non-hostile settlements to continue to be besieged after leaving a kingdom.
-
Fixed a bug that caused mission agents to be invulnerable if the previous battle was exited before closing the Order of Battle screen.
Character Development System
- Siege engine kills now award Engineering XP instead of Athletics and Throwing.
- Total skill gained from trade profit will now be logged once instead of once per transaction.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Preventive Medicine perk effect to work even when the player left an encounter without starting a battle.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Parade perk to give a loyalty bonus to all settlements, not just the settlements controlled.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Khuzait culture bonus “Recruiting and upgrading mounted troops is 10% cheaper.” not to apply to horse archers.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Aserai culture bonus “10% less trade penalty.” to only apply to trade goods.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Battanian culture bonus “10% slower build rate for town projects in settlements” to not be calculated correctly when the town had low loyalty.
Clan and Party
-
Improvements and fixes to Campaign Map AI:
- Increased the weight of party priorities (Defensive, Neutral, Aggressive). Parties that have Defensive priority will try to defend settlements from raids/sieges and protect their territories. They will not join besieger/raider armies. Parties that have Aggressive priority will try to raid and siege settlements more often. They will not join defender/patrolling armies.
- Parties are now more likely to raid/siege settlements that are near their territory. This was achieved by tweaking the distance score weight of the target settlement when deciding where to siege/raid.
- Improved the campaign map AI to prevent party zigzag behaviour (being stuck between two objectives).
- Parties that are trying to defend their settlements against besiegers will have a short term escort behaviour to a nearby stronger ally party that has the same defensive behaviour. This will make them engage the besiegers together instead of being stuck in a zigzag behaviour.
- Added a threshold for changing the AI party objective. Parties will change their objectives less often if their current objective is logical.
- Reworked the calculation for the location of parties on the campaign map, fixing various bugs that previously occurred, for example, parties from the other side of the world could join your battle or the same party could join an encounter twice.
- Fixed a bug that caused some parties to get stuck on a bridge/building on the campaign map.
-
Implemented a new companion spawn behaviour that will try to equalise the available companions in the game. This fixes a bug that caused companions to be hard to find during late game (in-game time has to pass to equalise companions in older saves).
-
It is no longer possible to convert a companion to a noble if the companion is leading a caravan.
Armies
-
Improved AI food management:
- Armies will now take villages into account when thinking of buying food if they are starving.
- Army members will take other army members into account while buying food from settlements. They will not buy all of the available food in the settlement if there are other starving parties in the army.
- Parties will give more priority to their food stocks if they have wounded troops.
- Parties will now on average starve less amount of the time.
-
Fixed a bug that caused faction nobles to create armies during times of peace.
Kingdoms and Diplomacy
- It is no longer possible to grant a fief that has an ongoing ownership vote.
Economy and Trade
- Elite caravans are now created from culture-based troop templates (previously out of random good troops). The elite troop template that is used when creating an elite caravan corresponds to the culture of the settlement where the caravan is created. AI can also create elite caravans depending on the notable power.
- Fixed a bug that caused caravans to give incorrect trade rumours.
Crafting
- Updated the crafting material costs of some pieces.
Settlement Actions (Town, Village, Castle and Hideout)
- It is now possible to ask tavern keepers about available companion candidates.
- Bandit bosses in hideouts now start the fight with their weapons drawn.
- Fixed a bug that caused the settlement tooltip to show the garrison as starving even though there was still food in the settlement.
- Fixed a bug that caused the settlement tooltip to show two different values for the Governor section.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the starvation effect from showing in the settlement tooltip.
- Fixed a bug that caused heroes to stay in the keep after the town is taken by another kingdom.
Quests & Issues
- Fixed a bug that caused the “Family Feud” quest character to teleport to an irrelevant settlement.
- Fixed a bug that caused Imperial Troops to be generated as recruits instead of Headman’s Troops during the tutorial in Tevea.
- Fixed a bug that caused Imperial Troops to be given as rescued prisoners instead of Headman's Troops after the fight with the raiders during the "Locate and Rescue Traveller" tutorial quest.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the conversation with Radagos at the end of the last tutorial quest from opening.
Conversations & Encounters
-
Prisoner Interaction:
- You can now interact with prisoners.
- You can try to coax prisoners into defecting.
- It is now possible to ask to talk to prisoners of other parties.
- Fixes and improvements to dungeon guard dialogues.
- Fixed a bug that caused the battle encounter menu to open when talking to a prisoner in a fellow army member’s party.
-
Some conversation options will now refresh after closing the party screen to comply with recent party and troop changes.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the bodies of expelled clan’s nobles and soldiers to become invisible during conversations.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented marriage through clan leaders after unsuccessful barters.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some dialogue options to not appear (for example, changing the workshop production type via a dialogue).
Other
- Equipment and troop changes.
- Updated game concepts encyclopedia entries.
- Added a field of view adjustment parameter to Photo mode.
- Updated the equipment flag system for all characters in order to prevent equipment malfunctions of NPC characters.
- Changed the banner colours of various bandit groups in order to prevent confusion with major faction banners.
- Removed some console commands that could lead to a crash.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred while switching teams.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a player re-joined a game from which they were just kicked from, and other players initiated a poll to kick the player again.
- Fixed a Captain mode server crash.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when restarting Duel.
- Fixed a server crash that occurred at launch.
Design and Balance
- Reduced score gained from damaging enemy mounts.
- Reduced the negative score impact of team damage on mounts.
Game Modes
-
Added a Ranking System:
-
All matchmaking games are now ranked.
-
Ranks:
- Bronze 1, Bronze 2, Bronze 3
- Silver 1, Silver 2, Silver 3
- Gold 1, Gold 2, Gold 3
- Sergeant
- Captain
- General
- Conqueror
-
Players will be assigned a rank after 10 evaluation matches.
-
The number of points you gain or lose with each match depends on the average ratings of your team and the enemy team. If your team has a lower average rating than that of the opponent and you win, you gain more points compared to a game where the average ratings between the teams are more balanced. And if you lose against a higher average rating team, you lose fewer points.
-
Players are now able to reconnect to a game after a disconnect. Players that weren't part of the match from the start can't join and replace a disconnected player mid-match.
-
If you leave a ranked game, you can't queue for matchmaking games for a duration of time that increases every time you leave. You will also lose ranking points even if your team ends up winning.
-
If you leave the game while in the warm-up phase, the game gets cancelled and everyone is returned to the main menu. As a leaver, you carry the penalties already described above.
-
There are separate ranks for Captain and Skirmish.
-
This update will reset all of your current matchmaking statistics.
-
The ranking system is still under development and as such, future resets of player ranks are expected.
-
-
Added new stats screens for each game mode.
-
Added the ability to randomise maps and factions for premade games.
Map Related
- Resolved the physics problems with the gatehouse stairs in Tsagaan Castle.
Other - Miscellaneous
- Epic SDK was updated to v1.14.1 to address login issues.
- Applied the profanity filter to Bannerlord IDs.
Server & Network
- Fixed some castle door synchronisation issues.
UI
Changes
- Bots in Captain mode now use their commander's sigil.
- Improved the layout of the lobby screen and the scoreboard.
- Added an "Are you sure" query on exit from the lobby screen.
- Added the ability to view the profile of your friends, clan members or players you've recently played with.
- Added additional statistics to the Recent Games tab.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented video options from being saved correctly in the game Options.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some perks from working correctly in Duel mode.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck in the options screen.
Both
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred after an AI agent mounted a horse.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when an AI agent approached a mount.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to two agents spawning at the same location.
UI
Changes
- Updated the launcher icon.
- Added some missing Korean and Japanese characters.
- Added a timeout for screen resolution change in options.
Performance
- Optimised the castle gate script.
- Reduced RAM usage in flora heavy scenes.
- Moved some human face generation steps to GPU to reduce loading times of some scenes.
- Data of unused languages is no longer held in memory.
- Fixed some spikes that were caused by resource loading in missions.
Animations
- Reduced the number of times ragdolls get stuck in various places.
- Reduced the exaggerated rider movement on camel trot animations.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the character from blinking in the character creator.
Combat
- Decreased the area damage of hand-thrown firepots.
- Fixed a bug that caused AI agents to hesitate from attacking the enemy in melee combat.
Modding
- For further explanation and additional information on the modding changes check the following thread: e1.7.2 Modding Adjustments.
- InquiryData now supports expiration. This allows for the implementation of timed events, for example, "Click yes in 10 seconds".
- Replaced the "HeroDeveloper" field with the "IHeroDeveloper" interface. This allows modders to change HeroDeveloper of heroes with their own custom classes. As such, they can now change how skill/attribute/focus points work and how heroes gain levels.
- Added the OnPartyInteraction function to the IMapEntity interface. This allows modders to use custom interaction with custom map objects.
- Fixed a bug that prevented moved texture files from being moved again in the resource browser.
- Fixed a bug that caused new Sprites to not override existing ones. Meaning if a sprite is loaded after a sprite with the same name, it wouldn't override the previous one. Because of this modders had to load their overriding sprites before Native or SandBox.
