Patch Notes e1.7.2

19/04/22

Battles and Sieges

Added an option under the Gameplay tab that allows you to determine the order in which troops should spawn. Default: Troops spawn according to their position in the roster.

High Level: High level troops will spawn first.

Low Level: Low level troops will spawn first.

Homogeneous: High and low level troops will spawn in equal ratios.

Fixed a bug that caused perk effects to accelerate projectiles in combat, causing incorrect AI ballistic computations.

Fixed a bug that caused the physics of undeployed ranged siege weapons to be active in siege missions.

Fixed a bug that caused the battle encounter menu to open when talking to a besieging neutral or ally army leader.

Fixed a bug that caused armies to siege a settlement even while having low cohesion.

Fixed a bug that caused the Order of Battle screen to open when the player had less than twenty troops and was engaging two parties at once.

Fixed a bug that prevented missions from ending when the active troops count was close to the mission troops limit.

Fixed a bug that caused the player character to move and break out of formation during the Order of Battle phase.

Fixed a bug that caused agents to take damage while falling off walls during the Order of Battle phase in siege missions.

Fixed a bug that caused enemy AI to fight less effectively in certain cavalry situations by not charging.

Fixed a bug that caused agents to get stuck on one another when using siege ladders with a gradual incline.

Fixed a bug that allowed now non-hostile settlements to continue to be besieged after leaving a kingdom.