天下镖局 update for 27 May 2022

[TianXia Escort] update 2022.05.27

Share · View all patches · Build 8820780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. the icons of natural and man-made disasters that need to be treated and those that do not need to be treated are distinguished to facilitate screening
  2. all man-made disasters will not be dealt with and stability will not be deducted
  3. the operation mode in the bedroom has been optimized, and it is easier to change positions now (in fact, it was too bad before)
  4. increased the probability of [Festival Play - Temple Fair] flying out of the package
  5. greatly improved the effect of slang winning money skills
  6. in the Jianghu situation interface, click the faction name to directly lock the faction

Bug repair:

  1. Fixed bug with incorrect number of slots in the Martial Arts Museum
  2. fixed the bug that caused stability 100 and natural disaster due to the talent of calming the Quartet
  3. fixed a bug that allows you to claim rewards without submitting items
  4. Fixed bug with wrong item grade description in Shenwu Hall
  5. Fixed bug with incorrect description of Shenwu hall expansion prompt
  6. fixed the bug that there was no 20% discount for touching bones on the Tomb Sweeping Day
  7. fixed the bug that the skill icon of the skill [gentlemen love money] does not display
  8. Fixed bug with wrong description of the name of the secret collection [clear mind and few desires]
  9. fixed many package bugs when [Festival Play - Temple Fair] was suspended
  10. fixed a bug that did not include talent influence in the prestige limit
  11. Fixed bug with inaccurate effect description of talent [golden dot master]
  12. Fixed bug with inaccurate effect description of talent [famous all over the world]
  13. fixed a bug that could not select to view the effect after martial arts was upgraded to level 9
  14. fixed a bug that could not be displayed in the war report when the skills related to successfully inquire about faction information became effective
  15. fixed a bug that could not give gifts or break diplomatic ties after establishing diplomatic ties with a feud in the auditorium
  16. Fixed bug with incorrect display of name parameter in the confirmation box of disconnecting from factions
