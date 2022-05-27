[TianXia Escort] update 2022.05.27

System optimization:
- the icons of natural and man-made disasters that need to be treated and those that do not need to be treated are distinguished to facilitate screening
- all man-made disasters will not be dealt with and stability will not be deducted
- the operation mode in the bedroom has been optimized, and it is easier to change positions now (in fact, it was too bad before)
- increased the probability of [Festival Play - Temple Fair] flying out of the package
- greatly improved the effect of slang winning money skills
- in the Jianghu situation interface, click the faction name to directly lock the faction
Bug repair:
- Fixed bug with incorrect number of slots in the Martial Arts Museum
- fixed the bug that caused stability 100 and natural disaster due to the talent of calming the Quartet
- fixed a bug that allows you to claim rewards without submitting items
- Fixed bug with wrong item grade description in Shenwu Hall
- Fixed bug with incorrect description of Shenwu hall expansion prompt
- fixed the bug that there was no 20% discount for touching bones on the Tomb Sweeping Day
- fixed the bug that the skill icon of the skill [gentlemen love money] does not display
- Fixed bug with wrong description of the name of the secret collection [clear mind and few desires]
- fixed many package bugs when [Festival Play - Temple Fair] was suspended
- fixed a bug that did not include talent influence in the prestige limit
- Fixed bug with inaccurate effect description of talent [golden dot master]
- Fixed bug with inaccurate effect description of talent [famous all over the world]
- fixed a bug that could not select to view the effect after martial arts was upgraded to level 9
- fixed a bug that could not be displayed in the war report when the skills related to successfully inquire about faction information became effective
- fixed a bug that could not give gifts or break diplomatic ties after establishing diplomatic ties with a feud in the auditorium
- Fixed bug with incorrect display of name parameter in the confirmation box of disconnecting from factions