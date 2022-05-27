Patch 1.3c

NEW
- Added new warning signs when schools and hospitals are close to 100% capacity usage. [suggested by dictator]
- Added a dropdown list of all service buildings in the service editor panel. Click any item to switch and edit another building. Shows current and max stage for each item. [suggested by Feywild Shaper]
- Improved roads intersections to handle more uncommon cases and disabled more of the road construction limitations.
- Added lot size on each lot type when zoning.
- Camera's last location in city is now saved [suggested by phyziyx]
BUG FIXES
- Improved performance in big cities. Was able to merge traffic lights with the roads to reduce draw calls (CPU). Colors of lights will disappear in existing cities.
- If you had arcologies the park score was wrong. [reported by zunk and Omnius]
- The zoning cost in the UI was often incorrect. [reported by Evinrunn]
- Port could not be placed if it was facing a certain side of the map "Ship would not be able to leave the city..." [reported by Feywild Shaper]
- When reloading the city traffic lights were often showing both green and red lights at the same time.
- Improved the way the AI handles intersections with no traffic lights. Improved vehicles global reaction time and acceleration.
- A city's map could be generated using the wrong terrain data in the Nation view (when using the default flag) [reported by WalebKassa]
- High tech would in some case refuse to get built on vacant lots. Changed the way the system looks for the highest valued lot. [reported by Manatea]
CHANGES
- Doubled the max output of fusion power plants (have to be rebuilt). [requested by Dictator]
- Service buildings rating from usage now only decreases when above 90% (instead of 80%). Usage shown in yellow when above 90%. [requested by Dictator]
- Zoning is allowed again with a negative balance. [requested by Kaynak]
- Removed warning when budget has a surplus.
