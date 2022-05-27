 Skip to content

Citystate II update for 27 May 2022

Patch 1.3c

Patch 1.3c · Build 8820565

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added new warning signs when schools and hospitals are close to 100% capacity usage. [suggested by dictator]
  • Added a dropdown list of all service buildings in the service editor panel. Click any item to switch and edit another building. Shows current and max stage for each item. [suggested by Feywild Shaper]
  • Improved roads intersections to handle more uncommon cases and disabled more of the road construction limitations.
  • Added lot size on each lot type when zoning.
  • Camera's last location in city is now saved [suggested by phyziyx]

BUG FIXES

  • Improved performance in big cities. Was able to merge traffic lights with the roads to reduce draw calls (CPU). Colors of lights will disappear in existing cities.
  • If you had arcologies the park score was wrong. [reported by zunk and Omnius]
  • The zoning cost in the UI was often incorrect. [reported by Evinrunn]
  • Port could not be placed if it was facing a certain side of the map "Ship would not be able to leave the city..." [reported by Feywild Shaper]
  • When reloading the city traffic lights were often showing both green and red lights at the same time.
  • Improved the way the AI handles intersections with no traffic lights. Improved vehicles global reaction time and acceleration.
  • A city's map could be generated using the wrong terrain data in the Nation view (when using the default flag) [reported by WalebKassa]
  • High tech would in some case refuse to get built on vacant lots. Changed the way the system looks for the highest valued lot. [reported by Manatea]

CHANGES

  • Doubled the max output of fusion power plants (have to be rebuilt). [requested by Dictator]
  • Service buildings rating from usage now only decreases when above 90% (instead of 80%). Usage shown in yellow when above 90%. [requested by Dictator]
  • Zoning is allowed again with a negative balance. [requested by Kaynak]
  • Removed warning when budget has a surplus.
