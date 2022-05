Share · View all patches · Build 8820437 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 08:06:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have a hotfix to address the Defeat the Geegler President quest isn't progressing correctly.

If you suffer any issues related to this quest, please update your game first.

After completing this mission, if your game is stuck, don't worry. Just wait for an hour, and the problem will be fixed automatically.

Thank you,