Fret Smasher v0.31.5 A2

Changelog:
BUG FIXES
- Song select list will now update properly when changing the sort type with a search active and will now clear the search.
- Audio buffer will now be applied without a restart required.
- Dropped sustain start positions will no longer jump to a previous dropped position if the sustain was never held.
- Fixed a bug causing sorting by Play Count to not execute.
- Fixed the number of visible entries in the song sort menu allowing for Play Count to be visible.
ADJUSTMENTS
- If the first note of a section in practice mode is a hopo note, it can now be tapped without requiring a strum or a streak.
- The hit logic for practice mode should no longer be looking at hidden notes outside the section as the next note allowing for the first note of the section to be easier to hit.
Changed files in this update