 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soda Crisis update for 27 May 2022

Minor Update 202205271249

Share · View all patches · Build 8819683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  1. Fixed the saves corruption issue when game crashes
  2. Fixed the errors caused by Reflex related codes
  3. Added limitations to the super-ultra wide screen. (Now the widdest ratio you can get is 21:9)
  4. Added some UI control binding options
    5.Fixed the bugs caused by equipping and unequipping Counter Time (Constitution).
  5. Fixed the issue that some achievements cannot be unlocked. (to be tested)
  6. Fixed the the frame rate dropping issue caused by the sand worms.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8819683
Depot 1592671
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link