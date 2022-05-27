- Fixed the saves corruption issue when game crashes
- Fixed the errors caused by Reflex related codes
- Added limitations to the super-ultra wide screen. (Now the widdest ratio you can get is 21:9)
- Added some UI control binding options
5.Fixed the bugs caused by equipping and unequipping Counter Time (Constitution).
- Fixed the issue that some achievements cannot be unlocked. (to be tested)
- Fixed the the frame rate dropping issue caused by the sand worms.
Soda Crisis update for 27 May 2022
Minor Update 202205271249
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in beta branch